The Bear Lake High School class of 1972 held a 50th-anniversary reunion at the Jericho Community Center in Montpelier on Aug. 20. Of 150 who graduated, twenty-two have passed away. Of the remaining 128, sixty-two attended the reunion event.
Pictured are:
Front row, left to right: Clayton Howell, Donna Lewis Passey, Jim Parker, Dan Nelson, Sherman Grandy, Bryan Arnell, Ralph Smith, Allen Kulicke, Diane Findlay Martin, Ann Sleight Noel, Barbara Brown Morrison, and Max James Nield.
Second row: Craig Faulkner, Susan Passey Hymas, Sarah Dunford Wallentine, Debbie Jacobsen Mackey, Shauna Danks Julian, Joyce Humphreys Adams, Brenda Ward Schiff, Julie Kunz Lester, Jana Pugmire Hansen, Debbie Burgoyne Rowe, Debra Woolstenhulme Roberts, Rozanna Robinson Shaw, Linda Gerber, Teresa Barnson Keetch, Peggy Erickson Everton, RaNae Carlson Smith, Rick Kunz, Kelly Ward, Kelly Phelps.
Third row: Ron Woolstenholme, Merlin Nielson, Alan Hawkes, Glenna Thornock Walker, Shannon Grimmett Johnson, Mile Wilkes, Jeanette Stephens Allen, Mark Eborn, Jolyn Humburg Mahoney, Ruth Nelson Baker, Arlene Johnson Olsen, Kristi Crane Bartschi, Pam Sleight Schipper, Frances Pugmire George, Colleen Jensen Widdison, Kathy Olsen Wilde, George Cook, Dale Bischoff, Mike Olsen, DeeAnn Bird Gunn (in front), Rick Eynon, Ned Williamson, Rod Morrell, Farrell Alleman, Bruce Woolstenhulme, Sid Small, Delene Kunz Small, Kelly Powelson.