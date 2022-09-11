Support Local Journalism

The Bear Lake High School class of 1972 held a 50th-anniversary reunion at the Jericho Community Center in Montpelier on Aug. 20. Of 150 who graduated, twenty-two have passed away. Of the remaining 128, sixty-two attended the reunion event.

Pictured are:

