The Bear Lake High School homecoming will be the week of September 13th-18th. This year's theme is going to be Race Through the Decades. Students will be decorating the high school hallways as the decade of their choosing, such as the 1950s, '60s, '70s, and so forth. We encourage businesses in the community to participate during homecoming week by decorating their businesses as the chosen theme.
The high school will be hosting many events that we would love the community to attend, such as the volleyball game, parade, football game, and the drag main event.
The volleyball game will be Thursday, September 16th at 5 p.m. against the Soda Springs Cardinals. The parade will be held Friday, September 17th at noon on Clay street from 5th to 8th and back. The football game will be held Friday, September 17th at 7 p.m. against the Ririe Bulldogs. The drag main event will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Washington.
We will be glad to have everyone in the community participate during the week of homecoming! Come support Bear Lake High!
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.