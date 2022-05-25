When the 74 juniors at Bear Lake High School sat down to take the state-sponsored SAT test on April 13, they were well prepared. This preparation showed in their 977 overall average score, which outpaced the state’s 965 average score.
“Our students are doing really well with testing this year,” stated counselor Cameron Crane. “There are a lot of reasons for this, but one is that our teachers have set the bar high in their classrooms, and the students are responding.”
Idaho began offering the SAT college entrance exam free of charge to juniors in 2011. The Idaho State Board of Education passed an amendment in the summer of 2021 that changed policies requiring Idaho students to take entrance exams, like SAT and ACT, to be admitted into Idaho’s four-year institutions. However, taking these exams helps students to understand where they are academically compared to their peers. According to the State Department of Education website, “A college entrance exam provides personalized feedback and connects students to valuable resources supporting their next steps.”
Idaho scores in general appear lower than those of other states due to its high participation rate. States with high average scores also have drastically lower participation rates, as only a select number of college-bound students take the test. For example in 2020, the top ten ranked states all had participation rates between 2% and 4%, with many students opting for the the ACT or no exam at all.
The breakdown for the 2022 SAT shows that the Bear Lake juniors outperformed other juniors across the state with scores of 496 to 491 in Critical Reading and 482 to 474 in Math.
Although this may not seem like a large increase, it does show Bear Lake’s juniors are well prepared for their future, whether it is a university, community college, vo-tech program, the military, or some other post-secondary training, Crane explained.
Tammy Stephens teaches English at Bear Lake High School.