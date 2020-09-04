Wow, BLHS’s opening assembly on August 26 was so much fun! It was a great way to start off the 2020-2021 school year.
All students were dismissed to the football field after going to all five of their classes. They got ready to chant and yell as loud as they could.
The first activity was introduction of the teachers, who lined up ready to run onto the field. This year the high school had the pleasure of welcoming two new teachers, Mrs. Erin Strange and Mr. Paul Kucharek. We are excited to have them in class this year.
Lily Jensen (freshman) said “ It was so much fun! A great way to kick off the school year!”
Each class was very involved and excited to shout their cheers in the class chant competition.
The freshmen started, followed by the sophomores, juniors, and finally the seniors. The teachers were the judges of it all. Unexpectedly, the sophomores won the competition with the seniors at a close second. All the sophomores yelled and screamed about their victory.
Ridge Wallentine (sophomore) said, “We crushed the seniors with our chant!”
The competition was so much fun for everyone. The assembly finished off with our amazing Bear Lake High School cheerleaders showing us their dance routine they had worked so hard on.
The word “amazing” pretty much summed up the whole assembly. All in all, the assembly went very well. We are all excited to see what this school year brings.