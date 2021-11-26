After spending countless hours organizing the turkey dinners, student council officers happily show off their hard work. Pictured here are Victoria Reese, Preston Hardcastle, Savy Donaghue, Miya Keetch, and Malori Jones, along with 64 turkeys and turkey breasts and pounds of food.
Often, Thanksgiving is a time to keep family traditions alive, and the Bear Lake High School Student Council continues a tradition begun over 25 years ago: gathering donations and purchasing the ingredients for full turkey dinners for area residents who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving dinner.
Because of generous donations by area businesses and citizens, 2021 will go down in history as a record-breaking year, with just over 21% more families benefiting.
This year, 64 families enjoyed turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, cranberries, and pies. They also enjoyed rolls donated by David Ream, who loves to keep alive a tradition his family started over a decade ago in Salt Lake City. Ream and his family spent hours mixing, kneading, and baking more than 48 dozen rolls.
With help from Patti Perkins, Brady Jensen, and others at Broulims, the student council was able to gather the ingredients and deliver almost a dozen to Tracy Schumacher at the Montpelier SEICAA office before helping other community members who delivered the dinners to the families.
With another Thanksgiving behind them, the student council now focuses on the annual toys for tots, or Secret Santa, program. They are receiving gift ideas from parents who would otherwise struggle to give their children presents on Christmas morning and will work hard to fulfill as many wishes as possible.
Wish lists should come in this week, but definitely no later than Dec. 8. Anyone who would like to “adopt” a child or even a family for Christmas is encouraged to call the high school as soon as possible and leave their name and phone number. Student Council Advisor Tammy Stephens will get with you and help you to “adopt” them.
Pick up is on Friday, December 17, at the high school from 10:00 to 1:00.
