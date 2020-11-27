Although students were not in classes the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, BLHS student council officers took time to give back as they worked to help create wonderful Thanksgiving dinners for 51 families in the Bear Lake Valley.
“Thanksgiving dinners was such a cool experience!! Collecting donations from all the schools around the valley was so much fun and it was really touching to see kids from 5 years old to 18 selflessly giving any loose change or dollars they had on them,” said senior Hallie Skinner. “Local businesses were also so generous and gracious when we went around to collect donations from them, and it’s just so cool to see how how kind and giving everyone in Bear Lake is.”
The project began in October when eight seniors traversed the Valley, collecting donations that were then used to purchase the ingredients for these dinners. Families were referred from SEICAA, local Wards, and neighbors. Then, bright and early Tuesday morning, these officers went to Broulims to pick up the turkeys, potatoes, stuffing, pies, and more. Thanks to Patty Perkins and others, everything was ready to go.
“Putting together the dinners themselves was also super super fun,” Skinner said. “It was really fun to be all together and work with everyone who came, and it went by fast with everyone there! When we dropped off dinners to SEICCA and when others came to pick up the dinners, it was so heartwarming to see how grateful they were and for how our work had paid off and was impacting others. There’s a really amazing spirit and feeling that comes when serving, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity I had to be involved in this project.”
It took some time to organize the dinners, which were picked up later that day. A few more families were referred, a bit more shopping done, and more families were happily able to have traditional meals on Thursday.
“It was an amazing service that the students provided,” said Tracy Schumacher, SEICAA Bear Lake County Coordinator. “With all of the uncertainty that 2020 has delivered, it was a blessing to see the happiness on their faces. Some families were really worried that they wouldn't be able to have a good Thanksgiving, and with your help, they can enjoy that family time that I think we all need right now. Thank you again so much!! Have a happy Thanksgiving!”
With Thanksgiving over, it is now time to focus on Toys for Tots. Hopefully, all applications have been dropped off at the SEICAA office or the high school. Because shopping will be a bit tricky this year, applications were due Dec. 1, but they will still be accepted through tomorrow, Dec. 3.
If you know of a family with children who could use a bit of help, please encourage them to go to the high school and fill out a form today. Also, the more specific the information, the better.
Applications will still be taken after Dec. 3; however, there is no guarantee that what is requested can be purchased.
Any donations of new, unwrapped toys and other gifts will gladly be accepted until Dec. 14.
Items most requested include baby dolls, Legos, and Arts & Crafts things for both girls and boys.
Teen girls always ask for make-up and hair care products while teen boys request cologne and remote control cars/trucks. Every year, there are requests for hunting and fishing items as well as tools and hoodies. Blue tooth speakers and headphones are also needed.
Families will pick up their gifts on Friday, Dec. 18 from 10:00-1:00 at the high school.