...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Saturday was a fun day for BLHS boys at the wrestling districts in Malad. The team showed up and wrestled hard. Bear Lake took 3rd as a team, and has 14 boys going to state. Congratulations to Walker Pelto, district champ!
Jimmy Williams, Matix Jacobson, and Tyler Saunders each took 2nd place; Hayden Bond , Justin Ray, Peyton Ochsenbein, Titan Early, Mathew Goostery, and Jace Farmer took 3rd; Dawson Beard, Devon Hodge, Porter Lytle, Nolan George, and David Filiatrault took 4th.
Kegan Salerno, Fenton Moss, Brandt Thompson took 5th. Also wresting Saturday were Lucas Hanson, Nic Kovack, Casey Wells. With the three girls advancing from regionals, we have 17 wrestlers going to state—the most BLHS wrestling team has ever taken!
Thanks to our amazing coaches: Brian Jensen, Michael Wilding and, Tarl Vickers. Also thanks to the amazing family, friends and school support! It’s been a fun year of wrestling and memories.
