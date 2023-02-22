Support Local Journalism

Saturday was a fun day for BLHS boys at the wrestling districts in Malad. The team showed up and wrestled hard. Bear Lake took 3rd as a team, and has 14 boys going to state. Congratulations to Walker Pelto, district champ!

Jimmy Williams, Matix Jacobson, and Tyler Saunders each took 2nd place; Hayden Bond , Justin Ray, Peyton Ochsenbein, Titan Early, Mathew Goostery, and Jace Farmer took 3rd; Dawson Beard, Devon Hodge, Porter Lytle, Nolan George, and David Filiatrault took 4th.


