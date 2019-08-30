The Bear Lake High School Cross Country Team is back at it again and is ready to start a new season of blood, sweat, and tears. Each summer and fall, the runners begin rigorous training consisting of mileage, hills, and sprint workouts. Not only that, Cross Country is an insane mental sport, challenging athletes as they complete a course of 3.1 miles as fast as they can. This year’s team consists of some pretty rough and tough runners.

Boys: Girls:

Ryan Hunt 12             Josi Kelsey 12

Ryan Turner 12          Macey Mattson 12

Henry Keller 12         Hollyanne Pratt 12

David Lusk 12           Miah Jacobsen 11

Seth Tobler 10           Hailey Roberts 11

Stockton Hansen 10   Elise Kelsey 10

Tyler Saunders 9       Hattie Mattson 10

Sylus Critchlow 9       Rachel Holmquist 10

Ridge Wallentine 9       Elli Kelsey 10

Taycee Nunn 10

Hailey Messenger 10      Katelynn Crane 9

Come and support the team at their meets! There will be a Home meet on the schedule so stay tuned for that as well.

Aug 29, Malad- First race starts at 3:30

Sept 7, Soda Springs- First race starts at 10:15

Sept 13, Idaho Falls- First race starts at 8:45 and will have races until 3:50

Sept 20, 21 Boise- First race starts at 9:25 and will have races until 3:50

Sept. 26 West Side- Women’s race at 4:10 and Men’s at 4:40

Oct. 3 Pocatello- Meet starts at 12:00 and last race will be 3:20

