Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is very excited to have Dr. Richins join the Most Caring Hospital on Earth. He will be providing all aspects of Family Practice care, including seeing patients in clinic, caring for patients admitted to our hospital, and treating individuals in our emergency department. Dr. Richins is also excited about this opportunity, stating “coming to BLMH is a blessing for our family. Our hope is to make this place our home. A place where our family gathers for years to come.”
Dr. Hal Richins grew up in Tucson, AZ in a family of seven boys and one sister. He spent most of his childhood running around the desert with his brothers catching millipedes, scorpions, snakes, and anything else that fascinated them. As he grew older, he spent his summers in Emmett, ID working for his grandparents on their dairy. At the age of nineteen, he served a two year mission in the Philippines for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Upon returning home from the Philippines, Dr. Richins married his sweetheart who was raised on a farm next to his grandparents. Shortly after they married, he enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) as a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist. He served ten years and obtained the rank of MSgt (Master Sergeant) before he was honorably discharged in 2011.
Dr. Richins obtained his Bachelor’s degree and Doctorate of Medicine from The University of Arizona. He then completed residency in Colorado at the North Colorado Family Medicine Residency program. His focus was on rural medicine, obstetrical care, and procedures. Dr. Richins spent the majority of his residency at the Wray Community District Hospital in Wray, CO where he learned about caring for community members in a rural setting.
His family consists of his wife, Jenny, and their four children: Dessa, Krehl, Bodhan, and Kivrin. They love spending time together riding dirt bikes, skiing, playing games, and spending time outdoors.
He will be practicing in the Internal Medicine West Clinic (formerly Dr. Campbell’s Office). Appointments can be made by calling 208-847-3847.