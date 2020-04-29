Bear Lake Memorial Hospital held its monthly board meeting by teleconference on the evening of April 28. All board members were present with the exception of Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen.
Chairman Cordell Passey called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. He said that he missed everyone’s faces but appreciated everyone’s work and efforts outside normal meetings.
He also said that the Care Team Messages were well done. The People’s Choice Award Nominees were: March 2020: Bobbi Van Darlin and Ramsey Miles; April 2020: Mona Christensen. Those mentioned for their years of service were Layce Jensen (5 years), Kyla Skinner (5 years), Wayne Brown (5 years), and Erica Erickson (15 years).
The minutes of the previous month were approved. Maxine Matthew did have a question regarding Portneuf Air Rescue saying that if a patient has the Coronavirus, they won’t transfer them and asking what to do if there is a patient who has the virus. Angel DeClark responded that Portneuf wasn’t transporting because of close quarters and getting set up. They are still not transporting by helicopter but wiill transfer by plane out of Soda Springs and have transferred out of Idaho Falls. Intermountain Idaho will transfer by helicopter. There are also other options.
The financial reports for the month were approved with the hospital having $3.4 million in gross revenue with $414,000 in net loss and a year-to-date loss of $277,000. There were 62 AR days.
As far as safety and quality, Angel DeClark reported that March was a busy month in acute care. The med errors had a rate of 0.38 percent for the month. They had two Level 1 falls with no injuries, and one employee sustained a shoulder strain from that but there is no concern about her returning. Regarding quality measures, the biggest challenge during COVID-19 is keeping everyone updated, so Angel sends out e-mails, texts, and calls to employees two to three times a week and stays on top of them to see that everyone receives those. She is also doing some You Tube videos as well to show PPE applications among other things.
Craig Culver said the decision was made to carry over and review bad debt next month. He said that a lot of people are financing a lot of money, there are a lot of grants out there, and a great deal of effort is out there to get funding. He said that he appreciates the efforts and that there will be no bad debts approved this month. This takes a little pressure off the community. Chairman Passey said he appreciates all the efforts and bad debts were approved in the amount of $0.
Credentialing was then recommended and approved based on medical staff review.
In the Management Update, CEO Mike Blauer told everyone that Bear Lake Memorial Hospital had been recognized as a top-20 hospital for best practices and quality and that he is excited about that. It has been overshadowed the past few weeks by COVID-19, but he is giving some thought as to how to promote the recognition.
He also reported that the old Daynes building has been issued as “safe,” and they are doing some work to make it suited for use.
He also mentioned that Dr. Jeppsen’s office is possibly going to coordinate with video-conferencing some time in the near future.
As far as a COVID-19 response, CEO Blauer said that things are pretty much in line with where they were a month ago. A lot of precautions are in place as well as a screening process. Providers have been great in taking shifts in staffing. There used to be a tent in place behind the hospital by the emergency entrance for screening, but now there is a trailer the hospital is renting because the wind blew the tent down a couple of times. They are, however, looking at getting a permanent trailer because it can be used again down the road if the virus resurges and for other reasons as well.
They are continuing to use telehealth visits to follow up with patients, but they are also screening visitors as well.
CEO Blauer also reported that they have set up remote work for hospital employees. They also have routine meetings with providers.
They continue to promote the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and to conserve it. They reuse some of it per guidelines they have received and have employees and visitors utilize masks. They have had wonderful donations from the community providing masks to employees and visitors.
Maxine Matthews asked how it is determined which visitors come into the hospital and which visitors don’t. It was answered that they are screened for temperature and those who have been traveling are ruled out. They discourage visitors unless they really have a reason for coming in. No visitors are allowed in the skilled nursing facility per state guidelines. Visitors in other areas of the hospital are discouraged.
There has been a place set up in the south wing of the hospital, with plastic barriers set up, to care for patients who are suspected to have COVID-19 and are waiting for test results. To date, all have come back negative. They will keep that up for the foreseeable future. It can be taken down and stood back up easily. Angel and her team have figured out a great way of taking care of it. If they end up having a fair number of patients to take care of, they can keep them in that area away from the general population.
CEO Blauer said that also just generally testing is a big part of our response in the facility, so testing has improved. They have the process down and can reach out and send it to state and commercial labs. The results are back in two to three days unless it’s a weekend. They want to get to the point, and are advocating for, in-house testing capabilities. They have the equipment, but the issue is materials for testing supplies. They are starting to see some facilities in the state that have in-house testing as recently as last week, such as Logan. When we do get in-house testing, it will be a limited number and we will be judicious in how we use them.
CEO Blauer also said that they are in touch with other facilities in the state and region. Bear Lake Memorial’s plan and intent is to keep its staff employed and busy, and he really appreciates his staff. He says they are incredible and have stepped up in really wonderful ways. Departments that have been slow have taken on projects for their own or other departments.
As far as mental health is concerned, with the stay-at-home orders and the uncertainty involved, it is taking its toll on the nation and the state, and suicides have happened. They are screening for that in the hospital, are concerned about it, and are trying to do what they can as an organization. They have great counselors and are trying to promote an employee assistance program and state hotlines. There is a local committee as well. They want to participate in Zero Suicide too. They have a group that will continue meeting to see how they can help the community to work with other agencies and the schools and will try to focus on it the best they can.
CEO Blauer said that moving forward, they will start opening up services again in line with the governor’s plan and the federal plan. The general concept is to resume normal services knowing that nothing will look “normal” for a while. They will do it in a staged approach and evaluate it every two weeks, trying to stay lined up with state and federal guidelines, knowing that they may need to step back sometimes.
One of the things they will start looking into is next week they will start doing more elective cases. They will also be doing more therapy and have some guidelines and precautions to take regarding that. Clinics have been doing tele-health and will continue to promote that, but patients will be invited in for some in-person participation such as vaccines. There will be precautions set up such as having too many people in the building, etc.
They may permit more patients in the hospital and more swing-bed patients. They will watch closely the PPE as they do more cases that need it. They will continue to keep precautions in place around social distancing, screening, and wearing masks, especially in the nursing home and the Manor. It will be evaluated every two weeks, and they will check with the providers and then look to expand it a little more.
CEO Blauer stressed that they don’t want anyone to delay care if they need care. They are there to take care of people. They ask that people call first so their care can be coordinated. He said that many of the people on the phone have been great in being involved with the planning.
Maxine Matthews asked the question, with all the mental health issues going on, how are mental health providers doing? CEO Blauer said that Shaun Tobler mentioned they have a group just for mental health providers to see how they are doing. It’s hard, but they want to be there and take care of people. He said, “They are an impressive group and they want to take care of [people]. It’s an overload for them at this time and we appreciate them.”
Mark Harris said that Preston has been doing elective surgeries for a while and seems to be doing good. He also said he appreciates the hospital’s approach and caution, but he think’s it’s time to “start cranking things up again.” He commented on some things he has heard and seen in the legislature and the fact that the governor is struggling a bit with whether or not to open up the state.
CEO Blauer responded with the fact that yes, our hospital has taken a conservative approach, but that as long as we can go with out any cases of the virus, the better it is for us. He said that we will just keep doing our part and keep holding out for more testing and better equipment. That is more in our favor.
Mr. Harris said that he would defer to CEO Blauer’s expertise and that he appreciates and is grateful for CEO Blauer and his staff of doctors. Everyone is just doing the best they can with what they have.
Craig Culver then stated that it looks like they are going to have graduation on the football field with four adults per senior. It will still have to be a small gathering, but at least they will have a graduation and not have to try and do it in July. They will be televising it live-streamed. There will be 85 graduates, including the seniors from the Clover Creek School. That will put the number just over 300 people attending. No grandparents or siblings can attend, but at least parents will be able to go.
Dr. Jacobsen mentioned how much he appreciates what the group has done in staying on top of the virus and what the dangers are and how they always come together on a solution of what is best for the valley at this tough time. Chairman Passey told him how much they appreciate him and the role he plays on the board and to convey to the other providers their appreciation for them as well.
The board was then polled for comments. It was basically united that they all appreciate so much what the staff at the hospital does. Each one echoed what the last said about their appreciation for the work that is done each day by the staff, employees, and providers who work to make the hospital what it is. It was also mentioned how great the technology is and how willing everyone has been to work with the tele-health process. It has all come together with effort and teamwork.
The meeting was then adjourned. The next board meeting will be held May 26 at 7 p.m.