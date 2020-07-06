Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is in construction mode! Most of you have probably noticed the construction work that is going on behind the hospital and wonder what is happening. Well, the hospital is consolidating the emergency room and radiology area so that there will be more emergency rooms and room for a new MRI.
In fact, they are expanding the whole section on the east side of the building where the existing emergency room area is. They will be adding and expanding that area to make four new emergency rooms. Two of those rooms will be private rooms and two will be private, or will be able to house more than one patient, if needed. Those rooms will be much more conducive to privacy, and everyone is excited about that.
They are also consolidating and improving the imaging layout to accommodate a new MRI. It will be in the same area, close to the emergency department. Right now, they have an MRI that travels so that it is at the hospital three half days a week. It is always booked to capacity, so it will be good to have an MRI on site that can be scheduled locally. A lot of times people have had to be sent to other locations for MRIs because they couldn’t be scheduled for the traveling MRI, so now the new one will be available for people when they need it.
The new area on the east side will have the ability for traffic control to allow privacy and to keep patients and staff more secure. In the layout of the new plan, people will come into a waiting room, and the radiology area as well as the emergency room will have separate door access that can be secured; so, it is access controlled.
Right now, construction work is focused on moving the entrances around so that the east entrance area can be remodeled. So, the east entrance cannot be used for staff or patient entry into the building any more. Construction workers have been working the past couple of weeks on moving that entrance and the big oxygen tank to the south side of the building. A lot of the work has been prep work where the pavement is being done. Some of it is being torn up, and some new pavement has been laid. The east entrance has been closed, and now the only entrances available are the front and the south entrances for emergency room patients, staff and employees. The hospital has put up signage and they are adjusting that. The public will have to be aware of the temporary entrances and that the old east entrance is shut. These entrances will remain this way for the duration of construction work.
The entire project is expected to take 16 to 18 months. The initial phase will take nine months with a month to check and move some things around and make some adjustments to change work flow. The rest will take an estimated six months. This can change, however, depending on how things go.
According to CEO Mike Blauer, the hospital is very sensitive to the COVID-19 issue and that we are seeing cases in our area. They take it very seriously and don’t want to expose hospital staff. The construction people have a set protocol regarding COVID-19 and have taken the necessary precautions and want to manage it safely. It is helpful that most of the construction work will be done outdoors. The Public Health Department has made the announcement that there is a positive case here in Bear Lake. Mr. Blauer says that people need to look at the Health Department’s web page for updated information if they are worried and/or need further information.
When the hospital was evaluating when to start this phase of construction, they didn’t want to put it off for another year despite the issues with COVID-19. The risk of prices going up and delaying overall were too great, so they decided to move forward. They were initially going to begin in April of this year, but did have to delay because of the COVID-19 shutdown. A lot of things were put on hold. But, in June they felt like things were being managed well enough and they had a good understanding of how to mitigate any risks, so they felt comfortable with moving forward. CEO Blauer says he believes it will be a great thing for the community.
This construction phase is estimated to cost around $5 million. The hospital has been saving money to put toward the project, which will help. They have also been trying to do fundraising and have had some funds donated from the auxiliary and members of the community. They are also continuing to look for options for grants to contribute to the cost as well. According to CEO Blauer, the hospital would appreciate any individuals who would like to contribute to the cost of the construction. It is a big investment for them and a positive thing for the patients. He is, however, sensitive to the COVID-19 situation and understands what the means to everyone right now.
CEO Blauer says, “We are excited about this project. We have wanted to do this for quite a while. We have recognized the need for privacy for a long while and are really thrilled about this. We appreciate everyone’s engagement in the project. We know it is disruptive and appreciate everyone showing their patience and support while we do this project.”