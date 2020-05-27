Bear Lake Memorial Hospital held its monthly board meeting by teleconference on the evening of May 26, 2020. All board members were present with the exception of Craig Culver and ex officio Gary Griffin.
Chairman Cordell Passey called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. He said that he hoped everyone was happy and healthy and that possibly the next month’s meeting will be in person.
Chairman Passey also said that the Care Team Messages were well done. Two people were recognized this month for their years of service to the hospital. Lott Crockett was recognized for 5 years of service, and Tania Nate for 10 years of service.
The minutes of the previous month were approved. Maxine Matthews mentioned that med errors were way down. She said that they need to notice when they go down as well as when they go up.
The financial reports for the month were approved with the hospital having a net loss of $292,000 and $468,000 net loss year to date. There were 60 AR days. It was reported that a PTT loan was pursued and that the hospital received some funding through CARES so they turned the PTT funding back in. Leslie Crane reported that financially things feel pretty good so far this month and that they will continue to do their due diligence and research on funding opportunities.
As far as safety and quality, Laurie Harrison said that Mindy Wallentine reported on the Skilled Nursing Facility and the restrictions they have had to put on visitors and the residents themselves in this time of COVID-19. They have had to think outside the box to keep residents involved in such a confined area and make sure families are satisfied with the care. Families are wanting to visit more with the weather getting nicer, but they are really being positive about not being able to. Laurie said everyone is really having great attitudes, and the staff is doing a commendable job. Chairman Passey said that he appreciates their efforts as well as it has to be tough under this situation.
There was no bad debt again this month to be approved. The hospital is still in a “holding pattern” regarding bad debt.
Kami Matzek of DVA Associates was present as an independent auditor to give a financial indicator report. She mentioned that financial indicators are just a picture of what financial statement numbers look like with a benchmark given where available. She indicated that Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is “way healthier than other benchmarks out there.” The audit was approved by the board.
Maxine Matthews then put forward the scholarships the hospital will be giving out at this time. There were 14 applicants from high school seniors: eight from Bear Lake, five from Cokeville, and one from Rich High. The top five are given the scholarships. This year there were four from Bear Lake and one from Cokeville who received scholarships. Those were: Kasadi Crane, Ryan Tobler, Tiagan Criswell, and Makayja Skinner of Bear Lake High; and Maddysyn Diers of Cokeville High.
There was also a hospital scholarship given of $20,000 to Alexis Keetch for tuition reimbursement to complete her BSN study.
In credentialing, there was a mandatory two-year review for Khristina Meissner, MD; Richard Bentley, Radiology; Myka Veigel, Radiology; and Gary Griffin, CRNA. There was also credentialing for Peter Reuss, MD, Direct Radiology.
As far as home health is concerned, they have performed modified visits to try to protect everyone.
In the management update, CEO Mike Blauer reported on several things. In the COVID-19 update he reported that the hospital now has in-house testing for the virus. Before, they had the machine but didn’t have the supplies to do the tests. About two weeks ago, the supplies showed up for about 35 tests, then a week later 40 more showed up. They hope to continue receiving them. They will continue to be careful and judicious in using them until they know how often they will be receiving the tests. When they need a test result quickly for the nursing home or the Manor or maybe a healthcare worker or sick patient, in-house tests are very helpful. They have been conducting about 10 tests a week. They feel they will be doing more if they get an actual case of COVID-19 in the area.
The next thing CEO Blauer reported on is the fact that the hospital will open up to more surgeries. The outpatient surgeries have gone well. They will start doing some inpatient surgeries when the state moves to the next stage of opening up. They still have visitor restrictions in place. It is by direction from the state that they have these restrictions in place, and he wants to be clear about those expectations regarding managing visitors. They will continue with that and ask staff to wear masks and practice good hygiene. They will also continue to screen people who come into the facility. They are beginning to transition people who have been working at home to working back at the hospital, and he is proud of how they have responded. They will step back if they need to and reconsider.
CEO Blauer then mentioned the tough time we have had in connection with mental health issues with COVID-19 and suicides. They have a group that meets that is also involved with other providers as well as Bear Lake Community Health Care and the school district that talk about how they can respond and help the community. He is excited because there will be some training that has been set up with Shaun Tobler that will take place on June 3 at 7 p.m. The theme is “QPR” which stands for Question – Persuade – Refer. It is for nonprofessionals who may not have a basic understanding of how to respond and engage in the right way or know what questions to ask and how to get a person help from a professional. It will be done over Zoom. He is hoping they will have good participation and promote this through the community, and he is proud of how it has come together.
CEO Blauer also reported that the construction on the Daines building is continuing and should be completed in the next few weeks. They plan to move the mental health team into that building. They don’t have a date yet, but they figure some time in the next month or so.
Also, he put before the board that regarding the emergency room department remodel and expansion, summers don’t last forever so he has been worried about delaying too long. It has been on pause, but he thinks it would be appropriate to start doing the work and resume the project. The Governor’s guidelines indicated mid-June would be appropriate. That won’t set them back too far from the original date. They will work with the contractor and team and see that they take the appropriate precautions. It is initially external work with ground work. They would need to relocate the emergency entrance to the south side of the building and move the COVID-19 trailer somewhere else. They would have to move the air-gas tank as well. They have been balancing out the finances with the federal funds and he thinks it will be comfortable to make the move financially. Everyone on the board agreed with the decision.
Chairman Passey then thanked the staff and everyone involved at the hospital. He indicated that CEO Blauer and Leslie Crane have been working hard on funding issues and are still working on things that may be coming. They will be keeping everyone informed. He then thanked everyone for their willingness to meet via conference call and again mentioned that next month’s meeting should be in person.
The meeting was then adjourned.