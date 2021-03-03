The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23. All members of the board were present with the exception of Craig Culver.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Cordell Passey.
The first item of business was Secretary Maxine Matthews introducing Cheryl Beck as a new ex-officio member of the board.
Next, CEO Mike Blauer showed part of a video series from the Office of Rural Health which explained the meaning of Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D.
In Old Business, Emily Transtrum reported she had met with LaRae Romrell at the Manor who said things are going well. She mentioned it has been nice for the residents to have visitors now. They have been using the new portico, and it has been nice to use the front door with the winter weather.
The People’s Choice Award Nominees for February were Cassie Ward and the entire Home Health team. Those mentioned for their years of service were Marty Farmer (25 years) and Jan Shirley (20 years).
Leslie Crane gave the financial report stating that January was a lower revenue month with overall revenue at $3.5 million and a net loss of $144,289.
CEO Blauer spoke regarding the Strategic Plan. He stated Leslie and Eric are working on determining expenses and losses that may be eligible for CARES funding. He mentioned that Dr. Campbell’s last day will be Mar. 19. Many individuals with BLMH interviewed Dr. Hal Richins who is very excited about being offered Dr. Campbell’s position. He has a daughter who will be graduating from high school in June in Salmon, and he is looking at June or before to move here. The board is thrilled and excited to have him accept the position.
There is a call out to everyone in the valley inviting members of the public and hospital staff who may have something to share with Dr. Campbell, such as a picture or note, to send it to Julie Nelson at julie.nelson@blmhospital.com to help send him off. The deadline for these items is Mar. 1.
There is also a possible option for a urologist who may be able to come in, which is encouraging and promising.
Tracy Park gave the Foundation report stating they have reached just over $1.7 million of the $2.5 million goal the Foundation set. They had a great year last year with grants and donations. They recently awarded a Janet Skinner Nursing Stipend Loan, and they are proud as a foundation to be stewards of this loan and of Shauna Dawes, who is pursuing her RN degree. They also awarded a Healthier Community Grant to the Bear Lake School District to purchase an AED to help those who experience a sudden cardiac arrest. The middle school got $1,400 to purchase the wall mount and installation and full purchase of equipment to be placed in the cafeteria.
The Foundation will also be holding the Ultimate Bear Laker event this spring and summer, and the event will be themed around golf. It will be launched in April and will be held for 18 weeks, like 18 holes of golf. There will be prizes and will be more of a raffle style. At the finale in August, they will draw an ultimate prize. There will also be weekly prize winners. Also, each week they will draw two winners who will try putting for a $50,000 prize.
Next, Emily Transtrum gave the report from the Safety and Quality Committee. She stated that Angel De Clark had reported there were only four med errors in the month of January. There were a couple of falls with employees in the snow and ice. There were also survey results after patients had stayed in the hospital. The ratings were above local competitors and even higher than the national averages.
As Craig Culver was not in attendance, Chairman Passey gave the Finance Committee report. He stated he had discussed the PPP loan program with Mr. Blauer, and they revisited the opportunity for the hospital to receive the loan again and not turn it back like they did last year because of the CARES funding. He said they don’t want to disadvantage the community or the hospital by not participating in the program. They will do more research to see if it is a possibility.
Credentialing was then recommended and approved based on medical staff review.
CEO Blauer then gave the Management Update stating they will continue to take precautions with the COVID-19 situation. He mentioned they have been able to allow visitors into the nursing home, which has been nice for the residents. They have made dedicated efforts to vaccinate all the staff, and Brandi Tillotson has reached out to teachers, law enforcement, and others to offer vaccinations. He also spoke of the clinic the hospital and Broulim’s put together at the Jericho Gym and how successful it was. They are holding a clinic for the Pfizer second dose on Feb. 24 and hoping to give around 250 vaccines. They are calling people to remind them. On Mar. 3, they will be giving the Moderna second dose and expect to give about 50 shots then. CEO Blauer mentioned that a big challenge will likely be receiving enough vaccines from the state each week. Senator Harris said that the Health Departments are having trouble receiving enough vaccinations and that the Governor is concerned about things because some areas are not giving their vaccinations. He is thinking of taking those vaccinations that aren’t used and giving them to areas that do use them. Bear Lake is doing well in using the vaccinations they are given.
Angel DeClark spoke about the infusion a couple of people have been given who have been hospitalized for COVID. It seems to be working fairly well so far and they are hopeful about using it in the future. Dr. Meisner said she is glad they have it on board and she thinks it’s worth having and trying.
As far as the construction on the hospital, CEO Blauer reported they are still doing some work on the sleep lab and the imaging department. They will be moving the CT scanner in on Mar. 8 and it will take up to a week to be calibrated. The following week, the MRI will be put through the open window space, fit, and calibrated. Then the window will be put in. They are hoping to use the emergency department space in early April.
They are doing a virtual Healthier You Conference this week with videos focused on health related topics such as good sleep habits and seasonal affective disorder. The conference ends with a live, virtual training on QPR, which is a program designed to help individuals be prepared to respond when friends or loved ones indicate they’re in emotional distress. Information on the conference is available on the hospital’s Facebook page.
Bear Lake Realty purchased the Rich Clinic building, and the County will be doing something with the old mental health building.
The board then went into Executive Session. No decisions were made in that session.
The meeting was then adjourned.