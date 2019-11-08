On Thursday Nov. 7th Representative Michael Simpson presented Bear Lake Memorial Hospital with a copy of the Congressional Record that recognized the hospital with the Outstanding accomplishment of receiving the Top 20 Critical Access Hospital award and for Best Practices in Quality Rural Hospitals.
There are 1300 Critical Access Hospital surveyed and to be one of the top 20 in this group is an extreme honor. CEO Bluer credits the outstanding staff for the hospital being able to rank in the top group.
This award is based on a hospital's exceptional performance across five
Categories of Hospital compare of Process of Care measures. The award was given for the outstanding quality of service and care they deliver to their patients and community.
Before the award was presented Representative Simpson met with members of the board, hospital employees, community members and County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen.
Representative Simpson discussed some of the challenges that he is currently facing and talked about some of the appropriation bills he is working on. The Ag Work Force bill was the most in depth topic.
Simpson also talked about Mental Health and what programs the hospital has in place to help our community.
Commissioner Rasmussen also talked about the Regional Crisis Center. The Southeast Public Health Department is working to help look at Mental Health issues also. They have asked CEO Blauer to be involved in this project.
There was also discussion about Payment In Lieu of Tax monies and how that impacts our community. Commissioner Rasmussen asked if there was hope for increased Federal Forest timber sales. There has been some progress made to not have all of the budget go for lawsuits and this may help more timber sales be put in place.