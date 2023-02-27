...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
with up to 8 inches possible on the Wasatch Front benches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, and may impact
the morning commutes Monday and Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of heavy snow will continue through
early this morning before becoming more showery. Widespread
heavy snow will develop again tonight into early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
BLMS cheerleaders at the basketball district final.
Bear Lake Middle School hosted the Middle School Boys Basketball District V tournament on February 24. Teams competing were Bear Lake, American Falls, Snake River and Marsh Valley. The Bear Lake 8th-grade team went into the tournament as the #1 seed (6-0). They won their first game, which led them to the championship game. They played Snake River in that game and came up a little short. They won the District V runner-up trophy.
The 7th-grade boys went into the tournament as the #3 seed (3-3). They won their first game against Marsh Valley, which secured their spot in the championship game. However, like the 8th-graders, they came up short. American Falls won the championship trophy with Bear Lake the runner-up.
A huge thank-you to all the those who helped make this tournament happen. Our refs, Bart Heslington, Dalton Passey, Avery Carlsen, and Zach Freeman, all did a great job. We are grateful for their help. Thank you to our gate and clock helpers. Thank you to Bear Lake High School who allowed us to use their gym for half of the tournament games. Also, thank you to our community who supports our children in all their efforts to achieve their goals.
