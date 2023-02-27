Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bear Lake Middle School hosted the Middle School Boys Basketball District V tournament on February 24. Teams competing were Bear Lake, American Falls, Snake River and Marsh Valley. The Bear Lake 8th-grade team went into the tournament as the #1 seed (6-0). They won their first game, which led them to the championship game. They played Snake River in that game and came up a little short. They won the District V runner-up trophy.

The 7th-grade boys went into the tournament as the #3 seed (3-3). They won their first game against Marsh Valley, which secured their spot in the championship game. However, like the 8th-graders, they came up short. American Falls won the championship trophy with Bear Lake the runner-up.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.