The Bear Lake Middle School cross-country team is in full swing. They ran at Westside on Sept. 15. The top finishers in the girls’ race were Oraelia Vickers in fourth place, Madi Michel in 13th place, and Lily Barker in 14th place. The girls’ team placed third overall out of seven teams. There were 88 runners in that race. The boys’ top finishers were Keeghan McLeish in 15th place and Archer Clark in 19th place. There were 99 runners in that race.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Bear Lake hosted its home meet at North Beach. Teams in attendance were Bear Lake, Westside, and Star Valley. The top finishers in the girls’ race were Oraelia Vickers in second place, with a time of 10:34; Madi Michel in third place with a time of 10:49; Lily Barker in sixth place with a time of 10:58, Brielle Romrell in seventh place with a time of 11:00; Emma Hayes in eighth place with a time of 11:02; and Brinley Hansen, 11th place with a time of 11:18. The girls’ team took first place overall.
The boys had some strong finishers with Keeghan McLeish in third place with a time of 9:46; Archer Clark in fifth place with a time of 9:46; Colson Mattson in 11th place with a time of 10:15; Jacob Holmquist in 15th place with a time of 10:33; and Trey Saunders in 21st place with a time of 10:58.
BLMS runs again on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Marsh Valley.
This year’s cross-country team consists of the following runners: