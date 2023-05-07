Support Local Journalism

The Bear Lake Middle School track team wrapped up its season on May 5 at William Thomas Middle School in American Falls. Track season was a little rough this year. Most of the scheduled track meets had to be relocated due to snow and weather conditions. Most of the track practices took place inside the middle school gym. Even though conditions weren’t ideal, the kids worked hard to improve their times, throws, and jumps. A huge "thank you" to their coaches: Carol Braun, Dr. Mitchell, Stacy Larsen, and Trevor Keetch.

Top finishers at districts:


