.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Bear Lake Middle School track team wrapped up its season on May 5 at William Thomas Middle School in American Falls. Track season was a little rough this year. Most of the scheduled track meets had to be relocated due to snow and weather conditions. Most of the track practices took place inside the middle school gym. Even though conditions weren’t ideal, the kids worked hard to improve their times, throws, and jumps. A huge "thank you" to their coaches: Carol Braun, Dr. Mitchell, Stacy Larsen, and Trevor Keetch.
Top finishers at districts:
Avery Hunter: 1st High Jump and 3rd Triple Jump
Josh Gutierrez: 6th 800m and 4th High Jump
Halle Wells: 3rd 1600m, 4th High Jump, 4th Triple Jump
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.