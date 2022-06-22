Bear Lake School District business manager Joey Probst reported to board members at their regular meeting on June 15 that the 2022-2023 school district budget is “in the realm where it should be.” He explained that there is a small surplus going into the upcoming school year, whereas the budget for the 2021-2022 began with a deficit.
Probst attributed some of the surplus to funds received from a couple of Idaho State Board of Education programs: Literacy Intervention, which was substantially increased to assist districts implementing full-day kindergarten; and the AP3 Rung, which is structured to give students opportunity to easily move from one rung to another on the education ladder from kindergarten to graduate school according to their abilities and interests. The district also receives federal monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Probst explained that student enrollment in brick-and-mortar schools in the district has increased from 1,124 to 1,200 which has significantly increased state-based support due to the need to hire more teachers.
The Summary Statement for the 2022-2023 school district budget is available for public inspection either online at the district website (www.blsd.net) or at the district’s administrative office in Paris. Board members unanimously approved the budget.
Probst mentioned that families need to be aware of a change in federal funding to school lunches. During Covid-19, students received free lunch. Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, students will have to start paying for lunches again.
In other financial news, district grant writer Shannon Holjeson reported that she has been able to obtain $97,295 in grant money for district schools since January 2020. These funds help provide tools and equipment. Board Chairman Paul Alleman asked Holjeson about the percent of return versus requests applied for. She said that she has received positive responses from about 70 percent of requests and that Rocky Mountain Power has been a generous contributor.
Superintendent Dr. Gary Brogan said the response to the survey for the Five-Year Strategic Plan was very good with 57 community members expressing willingness to become involved in enhancing student education in district schools. Dr. Brogan will be working with Wiley Dobbs, Idaho School Boards Association Consultant, to set up meeting committees and schedules for those interested in serving.
In sharing news of “What’s Right” in the district, VoAg teacher Kevin Wells said the Bear Lake FFA Chapter recently returned from the Idaho State Career Development Events held on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow where student Ruben Price placed third overall in the state in Dairy Cattle Showmanship.
Bear Lake High School Principal Luke Kelsey and Counselor Cameron Crane requested approval from board members to make changes to the student handbook which can improve attendance and diminish truancy. Kelsey said that mentor classes are “one of the best things they have ever done at the high school because they allow students to manage their own time.” In the past, some students have not been attending mentor classes in their senior year and have requested early graduation. Kelsey proposed that the handbook specify that seniors are required to attend a mentor class and complete a senior project to qualify for graduation.
During mentor class time, students may opt to participate in a community service project or work release, but those options must be preapproved and closely monitored by school administration. For work release, students must receive a salary at a legitimate business. Board members unanimously approved the changes.
Another action item approved by the board is a move to a state insurance plan for all district employees. Initially, the cost is higher than the previous insurance plan, but the deductible is less. Employees can opt out if they prove they have insurance with another provider. Dr. Brogan said that teachers are pleased with the new plan because their spouses can be included.
VoAg teacher Wells requested a modification to his contract due to the increased cost of welding supplies, increased student enrollment in his welding classes, and his need to travel to FFA competitions and training. The board debated the request. Board member Kendell Roberts reminded other members of the district mission statement, “We will prepare every student to enter the college or career of their choice.” The request was approved with one dissenting vote.
Two older excess buses are for sale. Chairman Alleman asked permission to check on selling them at auction where the district may receive more money. His request was approved.
The emergency response plan and salary schedules for administrative and support staff for the 2022-2023 school year were approved.
The board approved the date of July 5 for certified and administrative contracts to be due at the district office.
Revised policies #3000, Students, Entrance, Placement, and Transfers; #3031, Extracurricular Activities-Eligibility for Students Not Enrolled for Academic Activities; #3440, Student Fees, Fines, and Charges/Returns of Property; and #3530, Suicide Prevention, were approved.