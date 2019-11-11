Our school year is off to a terrific start! We want you to know what we’re all about right now as we implement the framework for Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) in our elementary schools. PBIS is an approach schools can use to improve school safety and promote positive behavior. It also helps schools decide how to respond to a child who misbehaves.
At its heart, PBIS calls on our schools to teach kids about behavior, just as we would teach about any other subject—like reading or math. PBIS recognizes that kids can only meet behavior expectations if they know what the expectations are. A hallmark of a school using PBIS is that everyone knows what appropriate behavior looks like, sounds like and feels like. Throughout the school day—in class, at lunch, on the playground or on a bus—kids understand what’s expected of them.
PBIS has a few important guiding principles:
· Every child can learn proper behavior.
· Stepping in early can prevent more serious behavior problems.
· Children are different from one another and schools need to provide many kinds of behavior support.
· How schools teach behavior should be based on research and science.
· Following a child’s behavioral progress is important.
· Schools must gather and use data to make decisions about behavior problems.
Our schools will be openly and routinely recognizing great behavior choices from students! And we will teach, and re-teach expected behaviors for all school settings all through the school year. Each elementary school will use the framework to create a system that is clearly taught and understood well by students. If you hear your Georgetown students talking about “Dragon Pride”, a Paris student discussing “Mustang Pride”, or an A.J. Winters student referring to “The A.J. Way”… they are taking about their school’s promotion of positive behaviors! Join us as we increase pride in ourselves and our schools by being great citizens of our school communities!