At the regular Bear Lake School District board meeting August 9, Sheriff Bart Heslington introduced Deputy Matt Kunz as the School Resource Officer for the 2022-2023 school year.
Sheriff Heslington said he has every confidence in Deputy Kunz. Deputy Kunz said he is looking forward to the opportunity.
School board chairman Paul Alleman asked how much time Deputy Kunz will be spending in school service. Heslington replied, “He will be about full time because he will be rotating among all the district schools.”
Board member Debbie Keetch mentioned that she taught Deputy Kunz in school. “He’ll do a great job.”
Speaking of other plans for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Gary Brogan said there will be a Back-to-School Program on Monday, August 22, where school board chairman Alleman will address teachers and staff and share a team-building experience.
The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 24.
Superintendent Brogan gave a “shout-out” to the principals of the various schools in the district by saying that they have done an awesome job of filling positions, especially considering the teacher shortage around the country.
Jonathan Hemmert, director of transportation, shared information about bus routes and bus drivers. The board approved the routes with an amendment that, if necessary, the driver may use the driveway of board member Keetch to turn around in winter weather.
The board approved the purchase of a used 15-passenger bus which will be more practical for transporting small groups of students such as cross-country or volleyball teams to competitions.
The board revisited high school student Dani Bassett’s request to modify policy #3255 Student Dress Code. Dani showed a slide presentation which explained her reasons for “giving students more choices.” She included statistics which indicated that student learning and test scores are not adversely affected by what they wear. Her suggested proposal was to change the length of shorts from knee-length to a three-and-a-half-inch inseam and the requirement of a cap-sleeve top to a sleeveless one. School principals Luke Kelsey, Janet Lindsay, Penny Bassett, and Laurel Jensen all expressed agreement with the change.
Board member Kendell Roberts praised Dani for being brave enough to do all the research and come before the board and make her presentation.
The board deliberated for a long time but finally arrived at a compromise: the cap-sleeve requirement will remain unchanged, but the dress code will be altered to permit the length of shorts to be at the end of a student’s fingertips when he or she is standing.
The board approved the 2022 fiscal year audit which was reviewed via phone by Tim Hoyt of Quest CPA of Payette, Idaho. Hoyt complimented school district business manager Joey Probst on his “great job in having everything ready” for the audit.
The purchase of a new copy machine was approved by the board.
Modifications of the Return to School Plan were approved inasmuch as they currently mostly apply to the COVID-19 situation.
Other revisions in policy which were approved included #1120 Taking Office, #1600 Code of Ethics for School Board Members, #5400 Leaves of Absence, and #8320 Fire Drills and Evacuation Plans.
Revisions of policies #2500 Library Materials and #2530 Instruction-Learning Materials were denied by the board. All these policies can be found on the Bear Lake School District website: blsd.net/district-office.