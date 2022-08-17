SRO

Deputy Matt Kunz (left) was introduced by Sheriff Bart Heslington as the School Resource Officer for Bear Lake Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

 Marie Searle

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At the regular Bear Lake School District board meeting August 9, Sheriff Bart Heslington introduced Deputy Matt Kunz as the School Resource Officer for the 2022-2023 school year.

Sheriff Heslington said he has every confidence in Deputy Kunz. Deputy Kunz said he is looking forward to the opportunity.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you