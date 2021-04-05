MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 5, 2021 – Blue Cross of Idaho is pleased to announce it has partnered with Beacon Health Options, BPA Health and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, to offer a full spectrum of behavioral healthcare to Idaho’s Medicaid population.
The four partners, known as the Idaho Behavioral Health Collaborative (IDBHC), bring the strength and expertise of a national behavioral health leader coupled with the trusted relationships, local decision-making, and flexibility of three Idaho-based partners. Among the four organizations is nearly 155 years of combined behavioral health experience.
IDBHC will respond to a request for proposal to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare this spring to meet Idahoans’ unique behavioral health needs.
“We are very pleased to partner with Beacon, BPA Health and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline to enhance Idahoans’ access to behavioral health services,” said Peter Sorensen, Vice President of Individual and Government Markets for Blue Cross of Idaho. “Beacon brings the strength, expertise and best practices of a national behavioral health leader, and we will combine those attributes with our deep knowledge of Idaho, trusted provider relationships and the unique ways we use data to help our members. Our partnership drives a patient-centered approach, which improves the whole person, excels at member satisfaction, outcomes and transformation within our provider networks.”
Together the health leaders will serve Idahoans with middle to moderate behavioral health issues, such as mild depression or anxiety, to those with more chronic or complex challenges such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Idahoans from across the state, including rural and frontier areas, will have access behavioral health care and help maintain overall health and wellness.
“Beacon is thrilled to partner with Blue Cross of Idaho and our other founding members, BPA Health and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, in the creation of the IDBH Collaborative,” said Briana Duffy, Market President, Beacon Health Options. “Through our partnership we are confident we will create a differentiated experience for our behavioral health providers, and for those served; with a focus on prevention, early identification and by helping gain access to needed care. We are excited to offer the State a trusted collective partner in the provision of quality of behavioral health services.”