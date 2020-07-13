The Idaho State Board of Education approved a framework plan to safely reopen Idaho public schools this fall.
The Idaho Back to School Framework sets expectations, establishes guidelines and best practices for school districts and charter schools to use to open school buildings and plan for necessary actions based on local public health conditions.
State Board President Debbie Critchfield says opening schools is a priority and local school officials should use the Back to School Framework as a guide in working with local stakeholders and public health districts to open schools in a manner that fits local circumstances.
“We’ve outlined recommended procedures based on the level of coronavirus transmission occurring in various communities across the state at any given time and we’ve listed the procedures by category,” Critchfield said. “For instance, a school located in a Category 1 area where there is no community spread occurring can use this framework as guidance on how to open the school. On the other hand, a school located in a Category 3 area where there is substantial community spread will see suggested considerations for school board decision making.”
“We put this framework together with help from educators, administrators, public health officials and lawmakers,” Critchfield added. “Local governance is paramount in Idaho’s public education system. We want these decisions to be made locally and this framework is designed to help school board trustees to do what they think is best for their schools and their situation on the ground.”
The Idaho Back to School Framework is posted on the State Board of Education website: https://boardofed.idaho.gov/resources/idaho-back-to-school-framework-2020/