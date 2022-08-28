BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released an emailed statement Tuesday morning explaining the rationale behind a canceled reservation for far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.
The statement said that a reservation at Cassia Park for Sept. 10 used a name other than Bundy’s.
“Upon discovering that this park reservation was made under a different name, the city canceled the reservation,” McLean’s statement reads. “I believe Mr. Bundy intentionally misrepresented the event on the reservation to skirt the special events process and requirements we have in place.”
The statement goes on to say, “Bundy and his associates have made a habit of harassing city employees, personally targeting doctors, and threatening judges and so many others in our community and consistently disregard established ways of ensuring public safety. The people of Boise have had enough of his threats and intimidation, and do not wish to welcome someone with Mr. Bundy’s track record into the heart of our community.”
The city defines a special event as “a gathering that requires extensive planning,” according to the city’s website. A permit is required for such events if they are expected to draw more than 1,000 people, or if they require “extraordinary resources including but not limited to alcohol compliance, security, emergency services, and road closures/traffic control.”
Applications for such an event have to be made at least 45 days prior to the event, the site says.