The Bear Lake boys basketball team may have begun their season with a loss, but they quickly rebounded and have won every game since, including two last week. The boys traveled to Marsh Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and overcame the Eagles 60-44. Next, they traveled to Grace and powered past the Grizzlies 53-45.
Bear Lake is now 4-1 on the season.
This week, the Bears begin their holiday break from school with a tournament in Green River, expecting to face several tough teams.
In their match-up against Marsh Valley, the Bears found the sweet spot for 3-pointers and drilled 8 of 15 shots. Owen Teuscher added 5 of those and was high scorer for the Bears with 18 points.
Bear Lake began the game by outscoring Marsh Valley 18-11, and the Bears never looked back.
Tiagan Criswell added 11 points for the Bears (3-1), followed by Briston Schreiber who added 10 and James Alleman and Ashton Carlsen who each added 8.
Next came a trip to Grace on Thursday, and the Bears once again showed they are a tough team. Bear Lake outscored Grace in three of the four quarters, winning the game 53-45.
Teuscher was again the high scorer for the Bears with 21 points, followed by Schreiber with 9 and Alleman with 6. Matthew Hammond and Criswell each added 5.