The Bear Lake boys traveled to Wyoming for the annual Green River tournament and came home both with two wins and a lot of experience.
Bear Lake next travels to North Fremont on Jan. 3.
In their first game on Thursday against Thunder Basin, Wyoming, Bear Lake struggled to score and lost the game 40-75. Tiagan Criswell scored 13 points for Bear Lake followed by Owen Teuscher with 8 and Ashton Carlson with 6.
In their next game on Friday, the Bears came out hot and ready to play, outscoring Cheyenne South, Wyoming in all four quarters and winning the game 53-38. Teuscher and Briston Schreiber each scored 16 points and Criswell and Matthew Hammond added 6 each.
On Saturday, Bear Lake again came to play and thumped Green River, Wyoming 50-36. Teuschers scored 19 points for the Bears, followed by Hammond with 8 and Carlsen with 7.