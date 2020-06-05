Brad and Brittany Cook live in Georgetown, a beautiful little corner of Bear Lake. They both have birth defects, but that doesn't stop them; they are an integral part of the Bear Lake Valley and most people know and love them. Brittany can be seen working at the Bear Lake Memorial Thrift Store, and they are both integral parts of the Oregon Trail Center, working the trail and greeting people during the summer months.
Brittany has Williams Syndrome. She was sent to earth to love people, and she does. She sees your heart and loves to give hugs, always glad to see you. She will cry with you, giggle with you, empathize with you, or just listen to you. She cares about people. She also loves the color purple and can most times be "found in purple." She loves her kitties, Honey and Snowball.
Brad has Trisomy 8, which means he has an extra #8 chromosome. He is the opposite of Brittany in that he is quiet and would rather just stay in the background and watch. He loves "guy stuff" and collects Matchbox fire trucks, police cars, airplanes, and helicopters. He is classified as "non-verbal," but he loves to communicate when people take the time to "listen." He swims well and could spend hours in the water. He has two dogs; Tinker is his emotional support dog, and Ellee is his alert dog who gets mom whenever he needs help.
Brad graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2001, and Brittany graduated in 1991.
They both helped with concessions and ground care at Allinger Park with their family when their older siblings played baseball. They practically lived at the ball park.
When all their siblings graduated and moved away from home, Brittany started working at the Oregon Trail Center. She loves to greet the buses and help anyone who walks through the door. There have been many comments on Trip Advisor about her, including a reminder to be sure to say "Hi" to Brittany.
Brad soon followed Brittany to work at the Oregon Trail Center. He directs guests as to where to go and can be found raising the curtain in the back as guests get off the wagon on the trail and enter camp for the night. He likes being part of the staff.
As mentioned, Brittany also works at the Thrift Store on Wednesday afternoons with Peggy Jacobsen. She loves to help people and has made many friends there. She really misses going to work and looks forward to the store reopening.
Brittany also has music therapy sessions with Jamie Bartschi and loves to make music with her. She and Jamie have created two CDs together.
The brother and sister also love to league bowl on Wednesday evenings.
According to Brittany, "Bear Lake is the greatest place in the world. It has the best hospital, the best stores in the world, and lots of things to do. The Oregon Trail Center is a neat place. I like the people here. They are really nice to me and Brad. I don't want to move. Georgetown is the neatest place. I like living here. I like the quiet."
Brad says he likes the quiet and the people and the spaces. He can go to the store here and not be with his mom, and he can go to the ball games. He likes to go to all the rodeos and the fair and the concerts. Almost anywhere he goes, someone says, "Hi, Brad."
They also like it when they go "reverse trick-or-treating" on Halloween. It's one of their favorite things to do. They take chocolate to many of the businesses in the valley such as the hospital, Broulim's and the drug stores, as well as random people. They do this because they don't have many people come trick-or-treating to their house. Brittany says, "It's fun to trick-or-treat everyone else because they do good things for us. We say thank you by doing it reverse. We even go to the dentist. We go all over for Halloween. It's fun and a fun idea. We've done it for so many years."
When asked what she would change about Bear Lake, Brittany said she would add a bunch of motels to the area so that everyone she knows could come home. If all of here friends keep having to move away, then they would have a place to stay when they come back. She says she would like to have more things to do and more people to meet. She also wants a Walmart so it would be much easier to shop. She says, "I would be the best greeter anybody could find!"
When asked how she would make the world better, she says, "I would hug people. I would love people. If people have teeth or no teeth, I would just love them. If they are sad or lonely they could come find me and I would help them. People come to the Thrift Store to get hugs from me because I make people feel better."
Brad said that he would like people to be more tolerant of people with handicaps. People sometimes turn their backs and ignore him. Most people are pretty good with him, but a lot of people are afraid of him because of his size and he would like people to accept him and not be afraid of him.
According to Tammi, their mom, "Bear Lake Valley is good to my kids. They can be independent here and people watch out for them. People are kind and call them by name and stop to talk for a minute. Thank you to the Valley for helping them feel like they belong. That is why we stay here."
Brad and Brittany Cook definitely love Bear Lake, and Bear Lake loves them.