Breakfast with Santa a New Holiday Tradition

The Breakfast with Santa fundraiser was a huge success for the Bear Lake Education Foundation! The first fundraiser of its kind for the Education Foundation and the first fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to public gatherings. We are excited to start gathering with our community and fundraising for our schools in a way that creates bonds and brings people together again.
Those that attended enjoyed a hot breakfast, a coloring book with crayons, and of course some time with Santa and his elves. Some might even argue that the elves were the highlight of the morning with their Christmas costumes and holiday spirit. They made the occasion that much more enjoyable for all involved but especially for the children that attended.
We are so excited to start this tradition of Breakfast with Santa in our valley and owe a huge thanks to those that donated and volunteered their time to make this such a joyful event for our community. We look forward to next year and hope to see even more families join us for Breakfast with Santa!
