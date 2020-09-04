Layton, Utah — Montpelier-area motorists are asked to be extra watchful on Saturday, Sept. 12 as 1,250 cyclists race 203 miles from Logan, Utah, to Wyoming’s Jackson Hole in the 38th annual LoToJa Classic.
However, groups of cyclists are expected to be smaller and more spread out than in past LoToJa’s because of several Covid-19 Adaptations that have been implemented to mitigate the health risks of cyclists, support crews and communities, said LoToJa Race Director Brent Chambers.
The Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close US-89 to eastbound vehicle traffic between Montpelier and the Wyoming state line from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12, Chambers said. Traffic will be detoured south or north on US-30. Also on that day, eastbound traffic on state Route 36 north of Preston between Riverdale and Ovid will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The temporary travel restrictions are used to add an extra layer of safety for eastbound cyclists, Chambers said. Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling on these two roadways during LoToJa, and to anticipate encountering groups of cyclists. Cautious passing is advised to ensure safety for motorists and cyclists.
Chambers defined “cautious passing” as slowing down, giving at least three feet of space between the vehicle and cyclist(s), and patiently waiting for oncoming vehicle traffic to clear before pulling around a cyclist or group of cyclists.
Also, Chambers said Montpelier motorists and residents will encounter cyclists throughout the morning and early afternoon as they enter the community from the west on US-89 and proceed north for two blocks on US-30 before turning right and back onto US-89 for a feed zone at the Oregon Trail Center Park.
Cyclists will also be encountered on US-89 between Ovid and Montpelier, at a second, smaller feed zone located on US-89 in downtown Montpelier in front of Bear Lake Middle School, and at a relay riders’ exchange point at Broulim’s Supermarket at the intersection of U.S. 89 and U.S. 30.
LoToJa cyclists, plus their support crews, well-wishers, event staff and volunteers, represent an entourage of approximately 3,000 people, Chambers said. He expressed gratitude to every community that LoToJa has the privilege to ride through.
“Without the support of every community along LoToJa’s course, we wouldn’t be able to hold the event with a premium on safety,” he said.
Started in 1983, LoToJa winds across northeastern Utah, southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. There are also three mountain passes with almost 10,000 vertical feet of climbing. Participants ride the entire course in one day. The current men’s course record is 8:18:29 and the women’s is 9:35:00.
Most LoToJa finishers are on their bike 10 to 13 hours. LoToJa is the longest one-day bicycle race in America that is sanctioned by USA Cycling, the sport’s governing body.
During its nearly 40 years of existence, LoToJa has grown into one of the nation’s premier amateur cycling races, attracting riders from across the U.S. and foreign countries. It has also become a major fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation and other health-related organizations. To date, LoToJa sponsors and participants have raised more than $2 million for these causes.
LoToJa’s course and additional information about the race are available at lotoja.com.