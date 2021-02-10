On Feb. 3 and 4, residents of Bear Lake age 65 and older received their COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic at the Jericho Gym. The clinic was a joint effort between Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and Broulim’s as an effort to vaccinate as many people age 65 and older as possible in as short a time as possible.
The Health Department and each county in Idaho were allotted a certain number of vaccines. To be able to get the vaccines, the hospital, Broulims, and the Bear Lake Community Health Department (who didn’t take part in the clinic), had to sign up to be providers and be trained as far as storage, handling, and dosing of the vaccines. Then each trained provider was allotted a certain number of vaccines.
Broulim’s was allotted approximately 200 doses. When the phase for those 65 and older began, they did some vaccinations at the store level, but because they have a smaller staff, they only did about 10 to 20 shots a day at the store. According to Marissa, a pharmacy technician at Broulim’s, the clinic at the Jericho Gym was really nice and worked well, and they vaccinated about 150 people the first day.
According to Brandi Tillotson at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, they gave around 185 Pfizer vaccinations the first day and 100 Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations the second day. She also feels the clinic went very well. She says they didn’t encounter any problems with the exception of getting everyone called on time. However, she says the paperwork was a problem and took the longest time. She feels that next time they do a clinic like this they should do the paperwork differently. She did say that both the hospital and Broulim’s feel they would definitely do a clinic like this again if they can get enough vaccines because it had a wonderful turnout and there would probably have even more people if there were better communication. The hospital will probably get a designated phone number just for vaccinations.
The clinic had a lot of staff present from the hospital as well as emergency medical staff there to keep an eye on people and to clean chairs after each individual was vaccinated. Each person who entered had their temperature checked, then they went on to a booth to fill out paperwork, then moved on to receive a health check to determine if they could have the vaccination. After that, they would take their paperwork to the person giving the vaccination and receive their shot. It was then required that they sit in a different section and wait 15 minutes to determine whether or not they tolerated the vaccination, after which they were to free to leave.
The vaccinations are given in two doses, the first of which they received on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Jericho Gym. Those who received the Pfizer vaccination will wait three weeks to receive their second shot, on Feb. 24, and those who received the Moderna vaccination will wait four weeks for their second shot, on Mar. 3.
Both Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and Broulim’s still have vaccines available for those 65 and older. Marissa, at Broulim’s, says people interested in receiving a vaccination just need to call Broulim’s and make an appointment or go online to Broulims.com and see if they qualify and make an appointment there. Brandi, at the hospital, says to please call and give them your name and they will get you vaccinated as soon as possible if you weren’t involved in the clinic.
Brandi Tillotson says, “I want to give a huge shoutout to everyone who helped make the clinic possible. The Health Department doesn’t have the staff to do this so they were grateful we took it upon ourselves. It was a wonderful thing, and we hope to have communication with them to have it again.”