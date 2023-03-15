a

Bryson Crane earned 2A District 5 Player of the Year honors.

 Charlie Wagner

Fresh off leading a comeback to win the state 2A basketball title, Bear Lake junior forward Bryson Crane has been named District 5 Player of the Year.

Bear Lake seniors Tayson Neal, Tyler Beresford, Keaton Carlsen, and Brady Shaul took four of the five first-team all-conference selections, joined by Seth Hall of Aberdeen.


