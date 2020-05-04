On Monday April 27, 2020,Bear Lake County Sheriff’s OFfice responded to a report of a burglary at Bear Bottoms Country Store in Fish Have. Investigators determined that this burglary was related to numerous other crimes that had been committed in different jurisdictions in Utah. Joint investigation had led to the arrest of one male suspect in Utah, This incident is still under investigation.
