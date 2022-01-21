Due to an increase in School Bus Stop Arm Violations, we would like to raise public awareness about the laws when a driver sees a school bus.
IDAHO State Law under Statute Title 49 Chapter 14 Section number: "49-1422 OVERTAKING AND PASSING A SCHOOL BUS" is as follows: "(1) The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking [passing] from either direction any school bus stopped on the highway shall stop before reaching the school bus when there is in operation on a school bus the visual signals specified in section 49-915, Idaho Code, and the driver of a vehicle shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer actuated."
In section 49-915 it says that school busses have to be equipped with both yellow and red lights.
The yellow lights on a school bus are NOT like the ones on a stop light. They do NOT just mean "Caution". They actually mean, that a driver from any direction coming up to a bus with flashing lights HAS to STOP.
The LAW is if a school bus is STOPPED with either YELLOW or RED flashing lights, TRAFFIC in either direction MUST STOP.
A driver CAN be ticketed for not stopping. The school bus drivers will be taking down information of vehicles that do not stop and it will be turned over to the Sheriff's department.
Bear Lake School District #33 and the State, County and City law enforcements are all working together to keep our school aged children SAFE. Please, as a community, help us in our endeavor. Be aware of traffic laws, watch for school busses and give them a little extra courtesy to make sure our kids get home safe.
If anyone has questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the District Transportation Office at 208- 847-2669 or stop in at the bus shop located at 23353 Hwy 30 North of Montpelier.