Beauty is found in more than just things and landscapes; it can be found in people. When stepping into The Flower Bin, you will not only find beautiful flowers and extraordinary decorations; you’re also sure to meet Mandy Passey and her family.
Mandy is the fourth owner of this Montpelier staple. Owning a business was never in Mandy’s plans. Her goal was always to have babies and live that life. Mandy started working for the floral company when it was Sheri’s Kountry Bow-K in January 2002.
Her first holiday working for Sheri was Valentine’s Day, which many know as the busiest single day of a florist’s year. Helping out for one holiday turned into working every Friday for a few years, taking plant orders.
At the time it was for nothing more than to have some “adult” interaction for Mandy, after having her oldest 2 girls. In April 2012, when Sheri was getting ready to retire, the business was offered to Mandy and to another girl working there. Mandy had no plans to purchase the shop; she had her two older girls and a surprise 15-month-old. It wasn’t until one night, as she was wondering what the future of the business would be, her husband asked her how she would feel if someone else bought the Kountry Bow-K. As her heart sank, Mandy knew then that purchasing the business was right. The name was changed to The Flower Bin when she took over.
To understand more about Mandy’s business and the floral industry in general, let’s play True or False.
True or False: Floral shops order their flowers close to the holidays they will be used for.
False: The flowers purchased for major events like Valentine’s, Prom, Mother’s Day, etc., have to be ordered months ahead of time. Learning this after buying The Flower Bin was one of her biggest surprises. Even now, after owning the business for over a decade, forecasting what flowers she will need can be pretty stressful.
True or False: Summertime (June-August) is the slowest season for floral shops.
True: Mandy considers September to May her busier season. There are several major holidays in these months. Unless you have lots of weddings or funerals, summer slows down significantly. A cyclical ebb and flow is a reality for this type of business. Learning how to navigate the busy season to keep her business going in the slow season has been one of the most challenging aspects of owning a floral shop.
True or False: The Flower Bin is still open for business.
True: The Flower Bin can be found directly across from its previous location. The address is 916 Washington Street. Recently the need arose for The Flower Bin to move locations. Mandy states, “Change can be hard, but it can bring hidden blessings.”
This is what she and her husband Eric have found with this move. Mandy and her husband, Eric, had raised their family in and out of the previous location. They had dealt with all of life’s events at this location: birth, death, anniversaries, and everything in between. People became friends and not just customers. Since purchasing the business, they have not only added friends; they have added sons-in-law and grandbabies. She is very proud of her “child-friendly” space that will allow her to continue to be present for all of life’s events: business and personal.
Both Mandy and Eric are very grateful for the support of the community. They love providing this service to the community and building relationships. They plan to continue being there for all of life’s events and hope to create a space where people can stop in, even if there is no floral need. There is always a friend there who would love to say hello.
