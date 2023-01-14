The Montpelier Community Foundation is featuring two events at the National Oregon/California Trail Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each event represents the historical folklore surrounding Butch Cassidy as well as the infamous bank robbery of the Bank of Montpelier on August 13, 1896.
Famous sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee Price is currently working on a historical bronze bench featuring Butch Cassidy as a tourist attraction to be placed in the new Heritage Park to be located in downtown Montpelier. The foundation has begun fundraising efforts to help Price in this endeavor.
A fundraising event highlighted by an “Old West Beef Dinner” with all the trimmings will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the upper level of the Oregon Trail Center. A minimum donation of $15/plate is requested with hopes of raising additional donations to help in completing this unique artistic bench with Butch Cassidy. A video presentation by Gary Lee Price will be shared. Dinner tickets are available at Zions Bank, Sharp Insurance, Montpelier News-Examiner, Liberty Chrysler and the front desk at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, or by calling (208) 251-2021.
An additional Feb. 4 event will feature a full-length movie about Butch Cassidy to be shown at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Allinger Community Theatre. Admission is free, although the theatre is capped at 125 seats. The movie is sponsored by the Montpelier Community Foundation. The movie will add future excitement to the Butch Cassidy bench project. No tickets are required and everyone is invited to see the movie with dinner attendees also invited to attend this separate event either before or after dinner. More information on the movie can be seen on area flyers posted in businesses or on the foundation’s Facebook page.
Gary Lee Price is excited about creating and placing the Butch Cassidy bench in Heritage Park. In a recent Facebook post, Price said, “I’ve been very busy and can scarcely recall when I’ve had more fun creating a sculpture! The challenge: Emphasize the historical aspect of the August 13, 1896 Butch Cassidy robbery of the Montpelier, Idaho Bank and somewhat de-emphasize the ‘gun’ aspect of my Butch Cassidy sculpture. Solution: I put Butch's .45 in his holster and instead of brandishing his weapon - he’s showing off some of the ‘booty’ by holding an 1896 Morgan silver dollar! We know that not only did Butch and his cohorts get away with a gunny sack full of of paper money, they also scooped up a bunch of silver and gold coin. (Total: $7165.00). In the final life-size bronze sculpture of Mr. Cassidy, our Alchemy Arts foundry will cast the silver dollar in shiny stainless steel - not only for fun effect but also to help vandal-proof Montpelier’s future acquisition! Years ago a major component of my career philosophy became ‘IF IT AIN’T FUN - AIN’T DOIN’ IT!’ This has definitely been a fun project and Leesa and I are looking forward to showing the townspeople of Montpelier my proposal.”
The Montpelier Community Foundation continues to work on various Montpelier enhancement projects thanks to contributions from generous individuals, families, business and foundations. Currently, the foundation board members include Steve Allred, Shane Johnson, Michelle Higley, Hillary Lund, John Lusk, Jared Farmer, Tracy Lawley, and Jared Sharp. The foundation welcomes donations and volunteer service to further elevate community projects and events.
