Gary L. Price

The Montpelier Community Foundation is featuring two events at the National Oregon/California Trail Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each event represents the historical folklore surrounding Butch Cassidy as well as the infamous bank robbery of the Bank of Montpelier on August 13, 1896.

Famous sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee Price is currently working on a historical bronze bench featuring Butch Cassidy as a tourist attraction to be placed in the new Heritage Park to be located in downtown Montpelier. The foundation has begun fundraising efforts to help Price in this endeavor.


