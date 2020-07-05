The News-Examiner recently interviewed Rachel Johnson of Can Do Auto who, along with other employees of Can Do Auto, attended an informal gathering of the Bear Lake Recovery Court (formerly known as the Bear Lake Drug Court).
According to Rachel, “It was wonderful! And we presented the Recovery Court with a check for $2,002 from Can Do Auto which was proceeds raised by a raffle we had at Can Do starting in March.”
The raffle and barbecue were held on May 16 with a drawing for a truck Can Do Auto was giving away.
The employees and owner of Can Do Auto are big believers in the Recovery Court, and so is Todd Hunzeker who has been very generous to the court, and who also chose the Recovery Court as the beneficiary of the check.
Rachel said, “We were so happy to support them, and the community was fantastic to come and buy tickets for two months and be so supportive. We are very pleased to support the Bear Lake County Recovery Court.”