a

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I write a lot about the health hazards of plastic exposure, especially microplastics, which, as the name suggests, are tiny usually invisible pieces of plastic that get just about everywhere you can think of. It seems barely a week passes without some fresh horror study telling us yet another place microplastics have been found — now the gut, now the blood, now the lungs, liver, and even the brain (really) — or yet another new symptom of exposure to them. Just a few weeks ago, I reported for The National Pulse that scientists have coined a special term, “plasticosis,” to describe the distinctive physical syndrome associated with consumption of large quantities of plastic by seabirds.

Whether we like it or not, plastic is getting inside our bodies. One study from 2019 suggested we might be consuming as much as a credit card’s worth (5g) of plastic every week.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.