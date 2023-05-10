...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
I write a lot about the health hazards of plastic exposure, especially microplastics, which, as the name suggests, are tiny usually invisible pieces of plastic that get just about everywhere you can think of. It seems barely a week passes without some fresh horror study telling us yet another place microplastics have been found — now the gut, now the blood, now the lungs, liver, and even the brain (really) — or yet another new symptom of exposure to them. Just a few weeks ago, I reported for The National Pulse that scientists have coined a special term, “plasticosis,” to describe the distinctive physical syndrome associated with consumption of large quantities of plastic by seabirds.
Whether we like it or not, plastic is getting inside our bodies. One study from 2019 suggested we might be consuming as much as a credit card’s worth (5g) of plastic every week.
A question I get asked regularly is, “Can I get rid of the plastic that’s already inside me?” Well, I’ve done some research, and here are my thoughts in response.
The short answer is, no. There doesn’t appear to be any deliberate way you can get rid of whatever plastic is already inside your body, in tissues like the lungs and liver — certainly not that I’ve found. There doesn’t appear to be anything you can eat, swallow or do to retrieve plastic and get it out of your body.
We don’t really understand, yet, the mechanisms by which plastic accumulates in particular parts of the body, or whether there are natural processes that break it down and get rid of it. We do know, for instance, that there are naturally occurring bacteria that can digest plastics, and that these occur in the stomachs of some living creatures, including ruminants like cows. There might turn out to be natural processes within the body that dispose of plastic over time. Or there might not.
One thing that’s worth noting though, is that not all of the plastic that gets into your body, whether through your mouth or your nostrils (microplastics are in the air), will stay in your body. A proportion of the plastic you ingest will just pass straight through you. Many studies of plastic exposure are based on stool samples, for this reason: the more plastic in your poo, the more you must be consuming. Precisely how much passes through — 90%? 75%? 50%? — is unclear at present.
The best thing you can do, if you want to have less plastic in your body, is to reduce your exposure in the first place. This means a number of quite simple practical things. Reduce your use of plastics as much as possible, in all forms. That means plastic water bottles. Plastic bags of any kind. Tupperware. Clothing made from synthetic fibres like polyester. Don’t let little children gnaw on plastic toys or give them food served in plastic. Cut out processed food (pre-made food wrapped in plastic). Filter your water (Alexa Pure is a good brand). Vacuum your home regularly and consider using a HEPA filter to clean the air.
Although microplastics are now more or less everywhere — they’ve been found at the bottom of the ocean, in fresh snow on the top of mountains, in Arctic and Antarctic ice cores, and circulating in the air — your home is probably the place where you will be most exposed to them in your daily life. Recent studies have suggested that we may be ingesting 100x more microplastics in our homes, mainly through inhalation, than scientists had previously thought. This is why keeping your home clean, particularly the carpets and air, is important. Microplastics shed from synthetic fabrics (not only clothing, but also carpets and furnishings) and other sources accumulate and circulate as dust.
Carpets, especially carpets with a deep pile, are particularly good at concentrating microplastics, which is one of the reasons why babies and toddlers have been found to have massively increased levels of microplastics in their stool: they crawl around all day with their faces right in the carpet, sucking them up. Poor little ones.
While you can’t detox your body of plastic per se, you can detox your body of the harmful endocrine-disrupting (i.e. hormone-disrupting) chemicals that they carry into the body. Chemicals like bisphenol-A (BPA), phthalates and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are associated with a wide variety of negative effects in human beings, from hormonal and reproductive problems to weight gain and obesity. The massive drop in sperm counts, sperm quality and testosterone levels in men in recent decades is almost certainly due in some part to our increased exposure to chemicals, many as a result of plastics.
A number of studies have shown sweating is a major route out of the body for these harmful chemicals. When people are tested for phthalates, for instance, with blood, urine and sweat samples, levels of these chemicals are significantly higher in the sweat than the blood or urine. What this suggests is that phthalates that have been stored in bodily tissues, especially fat tissue, have been mobilized and released into the sweat. Causing your body to sweat more, then, either through saunas or heavy exercise, is one way to get them out of your body. Sauna-based therapy has been shown to be an extremely effective way of treating other forms of chronic toxicity, including methamphetamine exposure. Other studies also show that, in animals at least, caloric restriction — either fasting or reducing food intake — also helps to mobilize chemicals stored in the fat and bring them to the skin, where they can be sweated off. In short, sweating while on a calorie-restricted diet appears to be a potent combined form of detoxification for these harmful chemicals.
We have to accept that plastic exposure is an unavoidable part of modern life: there’s nowhere you can go that plastic hasn’t already gone. This is no reason to despair, however. You can reduce your exposure significantly, by following the simple steps outline above, and you can reduce the concentration of harmful chemicals associated with plastics that are in your body. While this may not be perfect, it’s a lot better than nothing.
Raw Egg Nationalist is the author of Raw Egg Nationalism and The Eggs Benedict Option, both available on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.