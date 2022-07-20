shem

Shem Fitton heads south through Paris en route to Mexico.

It was three states down and two to go when bicyclist Shem Flitton passed through Bear Lake County Saturday, July 16, on his ride from Canada to Mexico via U.S. 89.

But he knows the two states coming up will offer some of the hardest riding.

