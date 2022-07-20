It was three states down and two to go when bicyclist Shem Flitton passed through Bear Lake County Saturday, July 16, on his ride from Canada to Mexico via U.S. 89.
But he knows the two states coming up will offer some of the hardest riding.
Flitton and his riding partner, Kelly McPherson, are raising money to fight cancer. The route from Canada to Mexico along Highway 89 is just a few turns of the wheel short of 1,753 miles, and they hope to raise $10 for every mile they pedal. The money will be donated to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Flitton and McPherson started their ride south from the Canadian border on July 11 and have passed through Montana, Wyoming (via Yellowstone Park), and eastern Idaho. Continuing down 89, they will be pedaling through southern Utah and Arizona in the heat of midsummer, finishing at the Mexican border on July 28.
Money isn’t the only reason they’re making the ride. The experience offers important spiritual and psychological benefits. They have strong family support behind them—literally—all the way; their spouses are following along as their support crew.
Their strength and stamina for the ride are remarkable, and admirable. Flitton is 48. Kelly McPherson has grandchildren. But both have been riding and training for years.
McPherson, a high school health teacher in West Jordan, Utah, writes on their website, Ride89.org, that for the past 20 years she has been “riding and racing anything and everything from iron distance triathlons to centuries [100-mile rides] and double centuries” to lesser distances. When she’s not riding, she spends time with her family, or gardening, or baking, or
making quilts. “Too many people in my life have been affected by cancer,” she writes. “It sucks, and it is time to stop it. I am excited to do what I can to help.”
Flitton’s life also has been touched by cancer. He helped care for his mother as she died slowly from it. During that same time he had his own cancer scare with a tumor that turned out to be benign. Helping the Huntsman Cancer Institute is one way to give back for the help his mother received.
A journalist and editor who lives in Kaysville, Utah, he has also ridden his bike in different distance races, run a marathon and an ultramarathon, and once spent 25 hours “Everesting”—riding his bike up and down the same four-mile hill until he had climbed elevation equivalent to the height of the world’s tallest mountain. When he’s not cycling, he also volunteers with the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team.
Flitton says conquering Highway 89 is about more than proving he can go the distance.
Many endurance athletes, he says, have “demons in their past” that they are trying to exorcise. “Dealing with the physical pain and the endurance of it can help you deal with the other pain that you have.” His distance riding started out that way.
But there is more—important learning about oneself. “Every event sort of reveals something different to you” in terms of personal capabilities.
He describes the amount of money they’re trying to raise as “audacious,” and says this ride has become very much about “the support we’re receiving.” Other riders are joining them along the way for portions of the route. Someone at a gas station a few days ago, after reading the stickers on their car, thrust $50 into his wife Annie’s hand to help with the trip. So many people have offered support or contributed donations that he feels he can’t let them down.
What does he mean when he uses the word "conquer" in connection with this challenge? Flitton quotes French philosopher Albert Camus, who said, “In the midst of winter, I found within me an invincible summer.” Camus continued: “. . . no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me there’s something stronger—something better, pushing right back.”
Annie Flitton says she has seen the growth in her husband, but she says the support his family is giving him has taught them about teamwork and has helped each one of them grow. “I think that our marriage has been strengthened.”
She says their teenage children Hannah and Quinn, traveling with them, would really rather be somewhere else. “They think it’s amazing their dad is doing this,” but they would prefer hanging out with friends to riding along in the back of the car.
Few people will ever attempt a feat like this once in a lifetime. But given the past records of Shem Flitton and Kelly McPherson, it’s doubtful that the end of this journey will mean the end of taking on challenges. It’s more likely that in their minds they are already planning to reach other goals.
Flitton acknowledges that this is true. But those goals are a discussion for another time. “Right now, it’s just about reaching Mexico.”
Learn more: @Ride89.org