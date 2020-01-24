We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to Dr. Clay Campbell and the very caring staff of the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital facility for the kind acts of service and care provided to our wife and mother, Phyllis Passey during her stay in your facility. We love and appreciate each of you! THANK YOU to the Montpelier 3rd Ward Relief Society for the many services provided. THANK YOU to Schwab-Matthews Mortuary for the wonderful memorial service. THANK YOU to each of you for the many kind acts of service on our behalf's including the cards, money, flowers, food, thoughts and prayers. Your kindness and love is much appreciated.