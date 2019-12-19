The family of LaRae Lewis Nielson would like to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown to them at the passing of their gratitude for the many acts of kindness shown to them at the passing of their sweet mother.
A special thank you goes out to Dr, Clay Campbell, who gave here exceptional care. Also, thank you to his staff the staff at the Bear Lake Manor, and the staff and residents of the Bear Lake skilled nursing facility who truly were her friends. We feel fortunate to live in such a wonderful community.
Sincerely,
Randy and Valerie NIielson
Jim and Radene Blackwell
Julie Angelinge Garbett-Marcotte
Kevin and Brenda Jacobson
Trent and Shelly Nielson and families