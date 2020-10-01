Support Local Journalism

The family of DeLar Cheney would like to express their appreciation for all the kind and generous acts given during this difficult time. A special thanks to the Bear Lake Memorial Home Health and Simbii Hospice for their tender and thoughtful care. Thanks to CMS for their care the last few days of DeLar's life while he was at his daughters in Providence, Utah.

Diana Cheney and family

DeLar Cheney's family

Diana Cheney

Angie Jerome Tom Cheney

Lyndon Williams Randall Cheney

Scott Williams   Anita Cheney

Kaylene Parker  Jennifer Herrick

April Matthews

Trisha Smith

