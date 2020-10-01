The family of DeLar Cheney would like to express their appreciation for all the kind and generous acts given during this difficult time. A special thanks to the Bear Lake Memorial Home Health and Simbii Hospice for their tender and thoughtful care. Thanks to CMS for their care the last few days of DeLar's life while he was at his daughters in Providence, Utah.
Diana Cheney and family
DeLar Cheney's family
Diana Cheney
Angie Jerome Tom Cheney
Lyndon Williams Randall Cheney
Scott Williams Anita Cheney
Kaylene Parker Jennifer Herrick
April Matthews
Trisha Smith