Carl Alvin Beck, age 76, Ovid, Idaho, passed away on 9/19/19 at precisely 19:19; in the Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. Carl fought bravely after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday the 17th and spent his final days among family. The loss of Carl Beck will be sorely felt by both his family and the community in which he spent his life.
He was Born on February 19, 1943, in Montpellier, and raised on the family farm in Ovid, Idaho with his parents, Alvin and Edris, alongside his siblings. Carl was devoted to the ideal of hard work and spent his life as a generational farmer. This dedicated mentality extended beyond work and touched most who knew him; especially his family. Aside from hard work, he was an honored member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed going to church, visiting family, and most of all telling jokes; his most famous – “How do you be big? Don’t belittle!”
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Gwynn and their nine children; Sherice (Bert) Atterton, Kenneth (Tammy) Beck, LaDina (Galen) Romero, Alvin Beck, Qusten (Cody) Merrill, Cameron (Nathan) Tanner, Thayne (Elise) Beck, Candice (Joshua) Taylor, Gentry (Lisa) Beck. He was a loving grandfather to 23 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Carl is the beloved brother to; Marvin (Kay) Beck, Venna Kaye (Robert) Smith, Mardene (Ed) McGrath, Clare (Mary) Beck and is preceded by his devoted parents Alvin and Edris Beck.
Viewing and funeral services to honor Carl Beck will be held at the Bern Chapel; 132 Church St. Bern, ID 83220. The viewing will be held Friday, September 27th from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral services will be officiated by Bishop Rowland on Saturday the 28th at 11 am, after which he will be laid to rest at Lanark Cemetery. Please join us in honoring the life of Carl Beck.
If you would like to offer additional support for Carl’s family; in lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-amp-funeral-for-carl-courageous-and-kind?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet