It has been another eventful week due to the coronavirus. It will be a relief for all of us when this pandemic is over. I receive lots of inquiries and I will always get back to all of you, but please be patient. I have received lots of inquiries about our border towns and out-of-staters frequenting them often. I have let the Governor’s office know about the situation and we hope to have a solution soon. The directory of Idaho Lottery has also responded. On April 1st, I dealt with an online Health and Welfare form. This form was designed for neighbors to tell on each other if one was not in compliance with the stay-at-home order. A few of us legislators, including myself, got to the bottom of this quickly. I immediately emailed the director of Health and Welfare and told him that they are not a law enforcement agency and asked how he would enforce non-compliance issues. I also told him this “non-compliance form” will just compound fear and anger that is already in existence. The director told me he had taken down the form and didn’t want to make the environment tougher. I still advocate for responsible social distancing and personal responsibility during this pandemic. I still promote the avoidance of crowds and to stay clear of people who have recently traveled, and I will continue to fight to keep constitutional rights intact. I will continue to do my best helping the people in our district during this difficult time.
Business owners, there is training and information for help and relief. I have more information on my Facebook page at “Chad Christensen for Idaho.” The Governor has approved business owners and 1099 contractors to receive unemployment benefits, along with regular unemployed W-2 workers. There are ongoing teleconferences for business owners, it is required to PRE-REGISTER to reserve your space/virtual seat each week. To be part of the teleconferences, register at: https://idahosbdc.org/regional-training/ (Select REGION VI). Presenters will include the Idaho Small Business Administration (SBA), Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Idaho Innovation Center. Topics to be covered are: Updates on Covid-19 SBA Disaster Loan Program Strategies for an Economic Downturn Leadership through Crisis. The Idaho SBDC (Region 6) and the Idaho Innovation Center are both located in Idaho Falls at 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway. To learn more, visit www.idahosbdc.org or www.innovateidaho.org or call 208-523-1026. https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/prepare-emergencies
Here is some information on a few more bills. House Bill 384 was the wrongful conviction act. This bill would have compensated those who are wrongfully convicted. I had spoken to Christopher Tapp, wrongfully convicted of Angie Dodge’s murder, on several occasions. I had also spoken to the Idaho Innocence Project. I was planning to run this bill, however when I returned from family vacation last summer, they stated they had been working with Representative Ricks during my absence. Therefore, I
said I would be happy to co-sponsor and Representative Ricks would do a good job as the sponsor. This bill passed both bodies easily. However, the Governor recently vetoed it. We had a chance to stay in legislative session to override vetoes, such as this. I voted to stay in session, but my side lost narrowly, the session ended, thus our chance to override was over. I was disappointed with our body for not staying to ensure that good legislation, such as HB 384, would pass.
The Governor did sign House bills 500 and 509 into law. HB 500 does not allow for transgender females (meaning they were previously male) to compete in female sports. HB 500 does not allow for changes on a birth certificate, unless they are technical errors. A person born as a male cannot change his sex to female on the birth certificate. I co-sponsored both bills.
House Concurrent Resolution 38 was voted on by the House and it passed party lines. This bill gave the federalism committee authorization to re-evaluate the PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. This is money paid to Idaho by the federal government for controlling lands in Idaho. It is believed the federal government is not paying Idaho enough for controlling these lands. The bill went to the Senate and died in their state affairs committee. Their chairwoman is Senator Patti-Anne Lodge.
Due to the coronavirus, it is recommended that people absentee vote this year. Please contact your local elections office or visit: idahovotes.gov/absentee-voter-information/
I will get more legislative information out soon. Take care