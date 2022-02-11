I hope you have had a great week. I need to make a correction to last week’s newsletter. I stated the Idaho State Police cleaned up the protesters’ camp site on state property across from the Capitol Building. They did not, they did make several arrests and confiscated contraband. Unfortunately, tent city and the protestors are still there. They are there to make a political statement and have refused all help.
House Bill 442 passed the House this week. This bill prohibits any government from requiring any landlord to cap his/her rent prices. I spoke in favor of the bill on the House floor. I said if the government sets prices that is called communism. I also debated for a 2nd time on this bill and used the U.S. Constitution. Article I, Section 10 states that, No state shall pass any Law impairing the obligation of contracts. This is known as the Contract Clause. I stated no government should be violating the Constitution by interfering with business contracts. Many legislators argued that we need to let local governments have control on this issue. I stated that we are a country of checks and balances, and I am proud to check a local government when they are being unconstitutional. I stated local control is not an excuse to violate the Constitution.
Representative Ron Nate has been a warrior this week. He tried to call up his bill from Ways and Means Committee to the House floor for consideration. This is a committee that leadership sends bills to die. This bill would take away the sales tax on groceries. Leadership does not want these bills to be heard. Governor Little campaigned in 2018 that he supported the repeal of grocery sales tax. If he really did, it would have been done. Instead, it has been rejected all 4 years I have been in office. Representative Nate later tried to send another tax relief bill (HB509) to general orders to have it amended to add grocery tax relief. The motion failed on the House floor. However, it is clearer who supports grocery tax repeal and who doesn’t. I voted to support the motion to have the bill amended to add grocery sales tax repeal.
I did vote for House Bill 509. It increases the grocery tax credit from $100 to $120. Yes, it is breadcrumbs, and it annoys me. It barely covers inflation. However, I will always vote for tax relief no matter how small it is. Leadership in the House and Senate (including the Governor) want to appease you with these measly breadcrumbs from House Bill 509, so you will forget about getting rid of the grocery sales tax. Idahoans still want grocery sales tax to go away and many of us legislators will continue to fight for it!
House Bill 469 passed the House and will now head to the Senate. It is a bill that supports transferring more money to the Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy. I support law enforcement and their training, therefore I voted for it. We need to give our police more tools to help them deal with increasing problems in our state. Other liberal states have been weakening the ability of the police to do their jobs, we need to support our officers that put their lives on the line.
I hope you all have a great week. I will continue to work hard for you.
Representative Chad Christensen