We are certainly living in interesting times. I want to assure you I am doing everything in my power to retain our liberties while combating this virus.
I do not agree with the Governor's announcement to extend the stay-at-home order. I will be attempting, with other legislators, to push for a special legislative session. I respectfully ask Governor Little to allow the people to be represented by legislators to address this pandemic. I was elected to represent my people, especially during times like this. If I disagree with the Governor, it doesn't mean I am undermining him, nor does it mean that I show disrespect to him. Our government is set up as a republic for a reason. It was intended to have checks and balances, not to allow one to decide for all. The legislative branch and executive branch should never agree on everything. Small businesses are dying in my district and throughout the state. Enough is enough. We are nearing the point of no return. We are destroying businesses, livelihoods, putting stress and burdens onto families, and destroying liberties. Our founders did not put protections into place to see them thrown out when a virus or plague threatened the populace. They certainly had plagues and disease during their day. In fact, these protections are most important during these times.
Effective leadership is guiding citizens to take precautions with their businesses, not requiring that they be closed. Effective leadership is guiding people through this stressful time. Let’s give our citizens the credit they deserve. They are smart enough to take precautions with their businesses, their homes, and their families. They look for leadership with wise prudent guidance, not to be told they must close their small family business because it isn’t “essential.” All businesses are essential. They provide jobs, which provide for families. These small businesses help boost economic prosperity. Any restriction on the free market does not “chart a path to prosperity.”
Furthermore, I have been approached by numerous constituents from Preston, Fish Haven, and Malad about a related issue, as previously mentioned. The Idaho Lottery is conducting business, as usual. This is a government-run operation. If the Governor is requiring that non-essential businesses to remain closed, why is the lottery still open for business? I'm particularly concerned about District 32's border towns, because numerous Utahns are entering Idaho to purchase lottery tickets, possibly infecting Idahoans. There have been higher concentrations of the virus in Utah. I have been working on this issue for 2 weeks. I've been in contact with the lottery director and the Governor's office. I encourage all of you in Preston, Malad, Fish Haven, and Montpelier to contact both entities regarding this matter. I urge the Governor and the lottery director to suspend lottery sales in Malad, Preston, Fish Haven, and Montpelier (since it is close enough to Fish Haven) along with any other border town where this is an issue. Free market enterprise is essential. A government-run lottery is not essential and is not part of the free market. If the Governor is requiring that “non-essential” businesses remain closed in order to protect the public; why is our government not operating by the same principle of this “order?” The only state bordering Idaho that does not have a lottery is Utah. Why is suspending sales in these small border towns near Utah so hard to accomplish? I will keep working on this issue. Please help me put pressure on the Governor’s office.
It is time to re-open Idaho. It is time to conduct business as usual and let our citizens take responsibility for their own lives. I do not need a nanny. My neighbor does not need a nanny. My neighbor can keep his/her small business sanitized. He/she can require masks. Having faith in Idahoans means trusting them to take care of themselves, their families, and their neighbors.