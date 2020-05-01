Recently, I have spoken to leaders in the legislature. Many of us continue to attempt to find ways to end this stay-at-home order. Representative Judy Boyle and I have really been pushing hard to end it. She is undoubtedly a friend of liberty, during these times. I appreciate her insight, her wisdom, and her dedication.
On March 13th, the Governor declared a state of emergency. That is when the 30 days kicks in, according to Idaho Code 46-1008. Then he can renew that order for another 30 days for a total of 60 days. However, on March 25th he invoked the "Extreme State of Emergency" according to Idaho Code 46-601. This overrode the “state of emergency” invoked on March 13th. This allows him to do what he wishes, except confiscate firearms and ammunition. This is when the stay-at-home order was put into action. He can invoke “rules, regulations, and orders” according to this statute during times of “extreme peril.” Do you feel our district, or even the state, has experienced “extreme peril” pertaining to an overwhelming health risk? I certainly do not feel that we have. I feel the Governor could have led the people to combat the virus with recommended precautions instead, much like the South Dakota governor, while maintaining the liberties of Idahoans. I feel this order has caused “extreme peril.” There is no time limit regarding this current order under 46-601. This was legislation that became law after Hurricane Katrina. I certainly feel it is unconstitutional and it needs to be stricken down as unconstitutional.
We, the legislature, DO NOT have the power to call ourselves into session. We have had all types of attorneys review the Idaho Constitution to find a way to do it. There is just not a way to do it. There have been court cases in Idaho in relation to this very issue. The legislature has been called into special session before by previous governors for certain issues. The courts have thrown out the actions of the legislature if it is outside of the parameters of those certain issues. The governor knows that we cannot call ourselves into special session and he has told some legislators that there is nothing we can do about it.
It is my strong opinion that these Idaho codes are not Constitutional. I believe they are blatantly unconstitutional, and it doesn't take an attorney to make that assessment. There has been the ongoing exploration of a lawsuit against the Governor’s actions, but that is all I can tell you.
There is a lot of talk about amending the Idaho Constitution next session so the Governor cannot do this again, along with repealing these unconstitutional statutes. I understand both bodies should be on board to override a veto. I sure hope that is the same sentiment when the next legislative session begins. I am ALL about doing this next session. This needs to be our #1 priority. Our founders did not set up our government to operate in this manner, to allow one branch of government to have such sweeping authority.
There are news stories of the food supply breaking down, as a result of these orders throughout the United States. What does this mean for our farmers and us? It doesn't look good. Please stock up on meat and grow a big garden! If you don’t have land to grow a garden, try to organize a garden with friends or family. I tell you this in distress and heartbreak. I doubt many farmers will be planting when they can't sell their current crop. Potatoes are being dumped into piles for people to pick up. Milk is being dumped on the ground. I sure hope we can overcome this soon to help our farmers, small businesses, and the people of our district.
I did not write this newsletter to cause more fear. I sincerely care about you and your family. Continue to stay close to your families. Continue to ask our Heavenly Father for guidance and comfort. I will pray for our district and our families, as well. Please pray with me. May our Father in Heaven bless all of you.