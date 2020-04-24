On 4/22/20 I had another conference call with the Governor, his staff, and department heads. The Governor’s first statement reflected that his number one priority is economic prosperity, but we cannot have prosperity if we don’t feel safe. As I have stated, I do not agree with the Governor’s overall agenda, along with this comment. It does not mean I disrespect him. Idahoans know how to make themselves and their families safe. Businesses can take proper precautions. We need to get back to work. Our economy needs to get going. We have already done permanent damage to our economy. Farmers, ranchers, small businesses, employees, and families are suffering. I have received reports of increased suicide rates and increased calls into suicide hotlines. This is disturbing. Mental health is becoming a serious issue. The original objective was to “flatten the curve.” This means the goal was to slow the rate of cases so our facilities can handle the influx of cases. The evidence shows that has been done, but here we are still under this order. Medical workers are being laid off in many areas, therefore this makes no sense to me. I will continue to fight to end this order.
The Idaho Department of Labor director reported to us today. During the last 4 weeks they have had 96,000 claims. This is 60% more claims than all of 2019. They are overwhelmed but are working on training new employees. They stated they will conduct “call backs” to Idahoans between 4pm and 6pm every evening. They stressed that Idahoans answer their phones during this time. 600-dollar payments will be sent out this week. Pandemic assistance payments will be issued starting in May.
The Governor stated he will begin “4 stages to prosperity” during the conference call. This news release came out on the 23rd, as you may know. An “How to Help” tab is located on the Idaho coronavirus website, if you have the means to help your neighbor. A legislator asked about re-opening churches during the conference call. The Governor stated they will have a plan to re-open churches. I completely disagree with this statement. I have told a pastor in Tetonia to open his church, if he so chooses. The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land and this pastor is protected by the 1st Amendment. Our right to peacefully assemble and worship freely is protected by this constitutional amendment.
Governor Little has stated all the things he has done is backed by science. A legislator asked him to explain the science of leaving liquor stores open and requiring a flower shop to close. His response was that flower shops can conduct curbside sales.
Another legislator asked if there would-be tax relief for business owners since their revenue has been greatly reduced. He said he pushed back the tax deadline to June 15th. He also stated the Idaho Constitution requires him to balance the budget and he expects this tax revenue collected in June to do just that.
There are legislators, to include me, that continue to pressure the Governor to end this stay-at-home order. The Speaker of the House wrote a letter to the Governor. Speaker Bedke desired that the Governor re-open the state with assistance and guidance from public health offices. The Speaker also stated that whatever the Governor does now will determine what we do in future legislative sessions. I applaud the Speaker for this statement. However, we do need a special session right now. I will keep pushing for a special legislative session. The Idaho Constitution explains how the governor can call a special session; however, I do not believe he will do that. It doesn’t state anything about the legislature calling ourselves into session. This is a legal issue that needs to be addressed. I believe we should have the authority to do just that, we are a separate branch than that of the executive branch. We have our own authority. If this is a problem now, then the Idaho Constitution needs to be amended in order to allow the legislative branch to call itself into a special session.
I believe we are doing much more harm than good at this point. At this point, our medical facilities can handle cases. I believe people are suffering greatly. We are trampling on rights in the name of safety. We are ruining businesses, harming farmers and ranchers, and causing great stress among our families.
I know most of the people in our legislative district want this order to end. I receive numerous calls and emails daily. I am overwhelmed with inquiries, while trying to campaign and run my business; however, this is my duty and I will get back to you. I believe I have answered all inquiries, if I have not gotten back to you by some chance, please try me again. It only means that I have mistakenly overlooked your inquiry. I am here for you and your family during this time. I will do everything in my power to help. Please take care and God bless you and your family.
Representative Chad Christensen cchristensen@house.idaho.gov, 208-419-3020