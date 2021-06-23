Certain to draw attention, the Bear Lake West private beach near the Utah/Idaho state line was recently marked with yellow caution tape with the words “police line – do not cross” wrapping around signage indicating no parking is allowed at any time. For years, the beach has been a popular spot for all those who could crowd into the area but, more recently, it became hazardous with too many cars crowded into insufficient space with children scampering about with huge beach toys, towels trailing and too much activity in comparison to the traffic weaving through, causing the State of Idaho and local law enforcement efforts to reach the conclusion that something should be done before lives or property were lost or damaged in an accident.
In its May newsletter to property and homeowners, Bear Lake West advised that discussions had been held with the Idaho Transportation Department regarding risks due to the beach’s proximity to Highway 89, unfettered use of the beach and overuse by vehicles as well as pedestrians crowding onto the highway. In addition, personal items were left on the beach which tended to create littered conditions which the Corps of Engineers and the State of Idaho deemed detrimental to continued use of the lakeshore. Consequently, the two associations governing Bear Lake West’s beach opted to construct a 6’ fence to restrict beach access to Bear Lake West’s owners. The caution tape and signs were a prelude to the concrete and posts which then supported the chainlink fencing and included both a man gate and a vehicle gate (for use only during designated periods when water levels are low enough to permit vehicles onto the beach) and both gates require key codes to allow access to Bear Lake West owners and are for day use periods only. Finally, there is no parking allowed on either the east or west side of the state highway along the beach and the Bear Lake County Sheriff announced funding for additional patrols to enforce that prohibition.
In short, it seemed Bear Lake West’s beach had become overrun and overused, endangering people and property. With the fence and gate improvements now in place, the owners expect to have solved several potential dangers and moved toward a better relationship with various authorities who oversee the pristine waters of Bear Lake for the benefit of all.