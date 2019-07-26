Do you know those articles that start off, “On this day in history…” Well, that is kind of what this article is going to be about. But the events that happened are so momentous, so important to the development of the United States that I’d rather refer to them as anniversaries instead of just another day in history. And, as these things didn’t happen all on the same day, it is more of a “In this year in history…” then an “On this day in history…” So without further delay, four of the most important anniversaries in US History (according to me).
Number four: 50 years ago on July 20th 1969 Apollo 11 landed on the moon. “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” With these short words, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon, the first of only a few instances where a human has set foot on an alien body. We haven’t been back since 1972. On that anniversary last week, NASA and the Smithsonian projected the Apollo 11 launch and landing onto the Washington Memorial in Washington DC. It just so happened to be the same weekend that I had finished my conference in Indiana and had decided to make a short detour in coming back to Idaho with a stop in DC. I had no idea this was happening when I made the trip plans, but took full advantage of the coincidence. It was an amazing show, almost 20 minutes long, and it was beautiful to see and be part of. I look forward to the Artemis missions taking us back to the moon over the next few years.
Number three: 100 years ago on June 4th 1919, the 19th Amendment was passed guaranteeing that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” After almost two centuries of losing the right to vote and fighting to get it back, women took back their right to vote when the House and Senate both voted to pass an Amendment to the US Constitution guaranteeing this right. It wouldn’t be ratified by the states until August of 1820, just over a year later, but state ratification was never a question, it was the Senate that fought the most against it. I also choose my words carefully here, women did take the right back, no man gave them that right, it was never man’s to give, it was always theirs to take. Good job women!
Number two: 400 years ago on July 30th 1619, the General Assembly of Virginia, a precursor to the House of Burgesses was established. After years of the Virginia colony struggling to get by, the Virginia company, to encourage more settlers, offered free land to anyone who could pay their way to the colony and the right to vote on representatives who would pass laws and taxes on the colony. Thus marked the first representative government in the New World. A representative government that would become the foundation and example for the rest of the colonies and lead to our Declaration of Independence almost 157 years later on July 4th 1776.
Number one: to me the most important anniversary, for the rest of you, of no importance. July 21st 2011, 8 years ago, I married the love of my life. Heather and I have now been married for just over 8 years and while there have been struggles, it has been worth it. I would accept no one else at my side, together we have been able to raise 3 wonderful children, and a 4th one is on the way in about a month. She has been the best stay at home mom, working harder than even I do to make sure that our kids are respectful, strong, and kind. She also manages to take care of the biggest baby of the lot, me. No matter how long her day, no matter how tired, she always finds time to make me feel appreciated and loved. I don’t know how she manages to do it, but she is truly amazing and I don’t know what I would do without her. Heather, I love you and appreciate all that you do for me and for our children. Happy Anniversary my love!
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.