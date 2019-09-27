Last week, we looked at the purpose of government, that it should do what we can’t do and what we shouldn’t do. This however doesn’t go into how much the government should do. There are a lot of things that I can’t do that I don’t want the government to do for me. Ridiculous example: I can’t fly, I don’t want the government throwing me out a window so I can “learn.” More realistic example: I can’t have a baby because I’m male, I don’t want the government paying for and giving me or anyone else a sex change because they identify as not male. So how much should the government do? It really depends on the level of government as we look at something called Division of Powers.
Division of Powers is different from the Separation of Powers, while separation is dividing up the executive, legislative, and judicial powers into three separate branches, division is splitting sovereignty between federal, state, and local governments. The principle Madison was following when he wrote the rough draft of the US Constitution, called the Virginia Plan, was that the government closest to the people should do the most, while the government furthest from the people should do the least. But at the same time, it should still have the power to do; at the time he was currently living under the Articles of Confederation which gave the federal government no power to do.
The government closest to the people is, wait for it, the people themselves. This is the issue of morality, which as we mentioned last week, is different for everyone. A person should govern themselves as much as possible, we often tell little kids a version of the golden rule when introducing this concept. We shouldn’t need the government to tell us not to kill someone, we do however need the government to judge and punish those who do kill someone as our judgement is clouded from our emotional attachment to the issue. As long as the people can govern themselves, we don’t need the government making a law on a certain issue.
The next level is the local level; city, county, and school district. These should have a greater impact on our lives as we are best able to control the government that is governing us. I can easily get my local government representatives on the phone (yeah we are rural so it is a lot easier than if I were in a big city like Boise). They in turn can help take care of things that I can’t or shouldn’t do for myself. For a lot of people, that means giving their kids a good education. I don’t know a lot about science, it is nice to have someone to teach my kids science who know what they are talking about, now if only the federal government wouldn’t try to tell the science teacher what they should teach.
Up higher on the scale is state government, it is harder for me to contact them, I can, but it is harder. They take of the roads for me connecting my city to other cities that are further away. They tax across the state so that they can proportion out funds to each school district so that my kids here can get the same level of education as the kids in Boise (they don’t do a very good job of that one).
The highest level of government is federal government; let's be honest here, I can’t get ahold of them. As they are the least responsive to me, they should have less to do with me. The Constitution was put in place to limit the power given to the federal government. There is a specific list of things they are allowed to do and things they are not allowed to do, with a few broad strokes enabling them to do these things. Simply put this list gives them power in foreign relations, war, money, mail, and a few other small things. Unfortunately for us, they have used the broad strokes to expand that power.
This expansion of power by the federal government has created a general mistrust and feeling by the people that the government is evil. Like last week, I want to point out that the government is not evil, it is still just a tool that is being wielded by evil men to do evil things. Further, just because we want a smaller federal government doesn’t mean that we should automatically hate on things that small and local governments are doing. While yes, some should be smaller; they have started doing things for the people that the people should do for themselves. This doesn’t mean that taxes to redo the roads or improve education on the local level are bad. Yes these taxes shouldn’t be too high, but they do need to be sufficient to take care of and respond to the people who they serve, but they, our representatives, need to remember, they are there to serve, not rule.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.