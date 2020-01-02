Money is power, money is sovereignty, we have given up our sovereignty for nothing. We act like the world police without police powers. We act like a world government without authority. This contradiction will lead to our fall. We have three options: either stop, continue as we are, or fully take that authority and power that the world asks of us without hesitation or moral compunction.
The first one is simple enough, just stop. Following the pattern of Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and Madison; following the philosophy of the Founding Fathers. We remove the aid to foreign nations, foreign conflicts, and all military support. We open trade with all nations regardless of political ideology or our feelings of the moral standings of those governments. Let businesses decide who they want to trade with and whether the foreign governments or their actions should impact that trade within their countries. Our government in this scenario should protect our nation and trade and allow the world to solve its own problems.
Our second option is to continue funding foreign aid, foreign military, and to intervene in foreign affairs at the cost of taxpayer dollars, military lives, and US sovereignty. All for effectively nothing. We give suggestions to foreign nations and they ignore us, claiming moral superiority they dare to tell us how we should behave when they can't even control their own nations or do the polar opposite and overly dictate how their citizens should behave. This expense and cost is a burden that will cause the collapse of the US as a world power leading to another nation, such as China or Russia, taking our place.
The third option, don't just act like we're in charge but to BE IN CHARGE! Like the first option, remove all aid and support from everywhere in the world, and open all trade. Then anytime any nation, organization, or even rebel group comes to us to ask for help, offer it at the cost of their sovereignty not ours. If we are going to be the world police then we are going to BE the world police.
If they want our aid then they get all of us. Aid costs money, think of it like a loan. If we're going to help them they're going to need to pay for it. And while they owe us money they're going to follow the Terms and Conditions. They now belong to us. Call it colony, call it a state, call it whatever you want. They're going to obey our rules, our laws. They are going to pay our taxes. They're going to give up their sovereignty to us. Once they've become us, then like any other part of us, we will fight, we will protect, and we will die to protect us. This sovereign power that we will hold over them never ends because there is no more "them". There is only "us".
As more join "us" because of conflicts or a need, "us" will become the world. A world police requires a world tax. A world tax, requires a world authority to tax and the power to do so. What is this except a one world government?
Now this one world government cannot and will not exist. There will always be opposition rising from a singularity, a division, a distinction as some oppose the powers that be. If we go down this path the world will be split in two and we will see a war unlike any other ever imagined possible.
What then can we do? We turn back to the Founding Fathers. Avoid those "entangling alliances". "Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations" will provide all the safety and security our nation needs. The vacuums of power we would leave behind around the world would cause mass instability and political upheavals for a time. Life would be hard but the world seeks balance and eventually balance would come.
I'm not necessarily advocating any of these options, simply recognizing the pros and cons of each and the intentions of our Founding Fathers. They had the gall to stare down much more powerful nations and maintain neutral. We must decide what it is that we are going to do, and then we must do it. Disregarding what anybody else thinks, we must maintain our sovereignty. Anything else will lead to our collapse and ruin. We must decide. Will we be neutral or will we become the hegemony of the world?
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.